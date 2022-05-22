“the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls; on finding one pearl of great value, he went and sold all that he had and bought it. “ -Matthew 13:45-46
This simple parable has been in my heart a lot lately as I wonder “what really has value — what would be worth ‘selling all you own”? In this time when so much is in flux, I think a lot of us have been discerning what is truly valuable to us. I wonder, what would a pearl of great value be to you?
Love? Friendship?
Knowing what is true? Wisdom?
Seeing the deep beauty in life?
Consider the great wave of resignations we have seen this past year- the pandemic has given us time to consider what is really important to us. This pandemic has also show us our own fragility, our own mortality and that of those we love. Folks have had to ask, what is worth risking my life for? And more important, what is worth living for? Each of us has made our own unique response to these questions we all are facing. For example, I know some folks who have given up a good income to stay home with their school-aged children. The pandemic taught them to value the precious time at home with their families. Others have made the exact opposite choice- because they love and need to provide for their family, they are willing to put their own lives at risk of exposure to the virus by going in day after day to their high-risk jobs. What treasure have you found over these past 2 years? What is truly valuable to you, valuable enough to give up, maybe not all that you have, but something?
Christian author and pastor Ray Stedman asked “why a pearl?… Why didn’t he use the ruby or the diamond, or any other jewel? The answer is that the pearl is the only jewel which is the product of living matter. A pearl is the response of an oyster to something which causes it injury. A pearl grows out of hurt.”
From life’s hardships that we would never have chosen, sometimes a pearl comes. All around us are beautiful acts of compassion if we have the eyes to see — from neighbors bringing food to a quarantined friend, to volunteer pilots flying civilians out of a war zone. Compassion is a gift, a pearl that can grow in times and places of real suffering. Many people notice that their own struggles help them grow in compassion for others.
As we enter the 3rd spring of this pandemic I wonder --are there pearls of wisdom, of beauty, of compassion that perhaps have begun to form in each of us and in our community? These pearls don’t appear right away, it takes time for a pearl to be formed in layer after layer of nacre. It takes 6 months for a pearl to begin to form, and 18-24 months for pearls to be big enough to admire in a jewelry store. In the same way it takes patience for our trials to be transformed. No good comes from rushing the process, it happens at its own organic pace.
I invite each of us to be on the look out for these pearls of great value, of great price, which may be growing in our hearts and spirits even now. Despite the conflict and suffering we see in the world, I believe such pearls are growing also in the larger communities and web of life of which we are all a part. Let us cultivate and treasure them when we do find them, because they are precious. May we all grow in wisdom and compassion so needed in our suffering world, and notice the profound beauty which is here too, pearls of great price.
