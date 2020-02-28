Who wants to be on TV?

A developing show highlighting the world of competitive baking is looking for talent.
According to an announcement sent to The Review Thursday, “An award-winning television production company is working with a major cable network to find America’s most enthusiastic and dedicated competitive bakers. Whether you’re a pie pro or a cookie connoisseur, we’re looking for blue ribbon fanatics for a fun new project about the world of competitive baking.”
Those selected for the show will be followed as they compete in their annual circuits. To be considered, contestants must be over 18 years old and compete in at least one baking competition each year.
Those interested in applying can visit forms.gle/vMVjisqvzxhfDnjA9. Anyone with questions can email the producers at amateurbakerscasting@gmail.com.
