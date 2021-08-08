On Saturday, July 31, friends and family joined Nancy and Doug Soden at the North Orwell Community hall to help them celebrate their Golden Anniversary. One of their friends attending was Rep. Tina Pickett with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to recognize their milestone anniversary, that read in part: On July 31 1971, Rev. Carlos Munoz joined Douglas Wayne Soden and Nancy Jean Maslin in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Rome, PA. Attendants were Cynthia Roof, now Russell, and the late Lynn Maryott. The wedding party consisted of Cynthia Roof Russell, Lynn Maryott, Janet Russell Horton, flower girls; and Tim Brink, ring bearer. Douglas Soden graduated from Williamsport Tech Community College and served in the United States Army for three years and is a Vietnam veteran. Rep. Pickett thanked Doug for his military service with a Certificate of Appreciation. Nancy Maslin graduated from Mansfield University and taught at Northeast Bradford Elementary School until she retired. Together this power couple owned Soden’s Body Shop in the 1970s and then started Beaver Valley Cable Co. Inc. in 1980. They have been very involved in the Windham Volunteer Fire Company for 50 years. They started the Bedrock Cruise-In fundraiser 17 years ago and served as a crucial part of the new Fire Dept. 19 fire station. They have been active members of the Triple Cities Street Rods car club for over 20 years. Doug and Nancy enjoy classic cars and crafting projects in their free time. They have three children: Bridget Soden Mills, who now lives in Southern Califronia; Bonnie Soden Gray; and Tad Soden, who help run the day to day business operations at Beaver Valley Cable.
They have 3 grandchildren. Maggie Gray, Sarah Gray and Julia Gray.
Those who like to send their best wishes to Doug and Nancy Soden, can mail cards to 36150 RT. 187 Rome, Pa 18837.
