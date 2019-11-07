Winding River Players will host “A Winding Rivers Cabaret” benefit performance at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Black Box Theatre.
There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. The musical guests are Katie Replogle, Emily Canavan, Ally Agnellino, Karlie Vaughn, Karen Ballard, Stefan Poost, Cameron Cole, Lorelei Cole, Nichole Sample, Scot Saggiomo, Brandy Engel, Andrew Van Allen, Linda White, Ryan Canavan and Kathryn Morrissey- Burch.
There will be three baskets for raffle at each show. Two ways to win: Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or receive one ticket for each canned food item brought to be donated to local food pantries. More items = more chances to win! The basket raffle will benefit CHOP: Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
The admission price benefits the WRP programs. Please call (570) 265-5017 to reserve seating. The venue has limited seating so reservations should be made as soon as possible.
to ensure seating for this entertaining event.
