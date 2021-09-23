Winding Rivers Players present Carol Burnett's Back

TOWANDA — The Winding River Players are performing skits from “Carol Burnett’s Back” this weekend.
“The Carol Burnett Show” aired on CBS from 1967 to 1978 on CBS for 279 episodes. The show was a variety and sketch comedy show and the Winding Rivers Players are performing skits inspired from the show.
The Winding River Players’ performance is starring Melinda Carey, Derek Davis, Brenda Miller, Kathryn Morrissey-Burch, Michele Pariso-Gingerich, Bob Phillips, Nichole Sample, Steve Tomlinson, and Belinda Williams.
All shows are being performed at the Joseph Newbury Black Box Theater. Shows will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There will also be 2 p.m. showings on Saturday, Oct. 2. 2 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.