Good afternoon members of the school board, administration, faculty, staff, parents, family, and the class of 2021. I would like to welcome you again to Athens Area High School’s one 134th commencement ceremony.
We are gathered here today to celebrate the achievements of the class of 2021. Everyone has put in so much work to get here today either personally as a student or by supporting another.
My high school career has been an enjoyable one.
Standing here now as a senior, I have been able to look back on my time and see how I have changed, not only as a student, but also as a person. I can remember freshman year. I was so nervous about the first day of school, I stayed up an hour later that night trying to find the perfect outfit. Senior Year ... I probably slept in way too late and only spent three minutes that morning finding my outfit before rushing out the door. My priorities have obviously changed over the years.
Besides devoting more time to sleep in order to keep up with my studies, I have realized that we need to focus and prioritize our friends and relationships more. When we look back on our high school legacy, we will not classify each other into the traditional high school stereotypes; we are going to remember the way we impacted one another and our close relationships with others.
We will remember the funny times, trying times, and stressful times, because we endured them together as a class. Our high school career might not have been exactly how we imagined it to be. We received some extended breaks from school due to many circumstances. I mean, who knew that moldcation was going to prepare us for a pandemic that was lurking around the corner? However, these changes in plans for what we thought our high school career would be like, will only help us in the future.
We have learned resilience and demonstrated courage. We all will take different unique paths in life, but I can promise you that you will have to deal with change. Change is one of the definite things in our life because it is always happening and impacting us daily. We should not cower to these life changes; we should embrace them. By accepting these changes, we can learn from them and apply them to our future plans.
Experiencing change is what brings progress into our lives because change can often be uncomfortable. However if the change does not challenge you, then you truly do not grow as a person.
Changes in life also allow for you to do some self-reflecting. Self-reflect on your time here. Think about everything you accomplished and do not worry, you can feel happy about all the good things you were able to do by yourself, with your team, or with friends.
Now I want you to look at everything you chose not to do for whatever reason. Imagine the friendships, memories, and experiences you could have had. I want you to take this philosophy with you wherever you go next in life. If you ever question yourself, “Should I do this or not,” I want you to stop thinking. If you know me, then you know that I am known to overthink everything. This can affect me because I end up thinking of the worst possible outcome. But the probability of those worse outcomes ever happening are slim. The negative thinking just prepares us mentally for the worst case scenario.
So go out and try new things because you may find your passion in your life or you may have a new hobby you enjoy or find a friend group that you can relate to on another level. If you don’t try new things, you may be sitting somewhere one day when you are older and think to yourself, “I wonder what would have happened if I did this or tried that.’” I do not want this to happen to us. I want us to look back on our lives and think, “wow I had a great life and accomplished so much.” I do not want us to regret not living our lives to the fullest. Take the opportunities given to you in life even if the change may make you nervous, because this is all what life is about.
I have two wishes for my class as we move into our future.
First, do not focus too much on the why or the how, focus more on the do. Collectively as a group we are going to experience amazing opportunities that we may not know how to accomplish. If this task is in your pathway, then it has already been decided. You will be taken care of and supported to complete whatever lies in front of you.
Second, view the world with an optimistic perspective. Starting something with a bad mindset will only harm yourself and your future outcomes. If you view the world brighter, you are more likely to get brighter results. This will in turn make you happier and you will develop a good attitude about everything that comes your way. This positive attitude will in return affect the people around you and brighten their day as well.
I would like to thank the teachers, parents, and staff who made these four years so special. A special thanks to Mrs. Bronson for pushing us to be better and always believing in our abilities, even though my whole AP Chemistry class once forgot how to make a solution. Another special thanks to Mr. Patton for always keeping a smile on our faces from his infectious laugh and adorable stories. I wish I could share these stories with you today but “What happens in room 222, stays in room 222.”
Finally, I would like to remind everyone to make the most of every day and flourish in them. Abraham Lincoln once said, “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” I wish good luck to all my classmates as we venture off into our futures.
