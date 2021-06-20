This begins a series of graduation speeches from local high schools.
A Sea of Possibilities
Good evening I’d like to welcome family, friends, Superintendent Peachey, administration and the teachers and staff. I would first like to say congratulations to my classmates. This year hasn’t been like any other, but we managed to get here. Today is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am glad to be experiencing this day with all of you.
All of our lives, we’ve been together. Through all the years, during primary, elementary and high school we’ve been together. After we get our diplomas, we will most likely never see each other again, so we will have to say our goodbyes now.
Our high school career is like sailing into the sea: we started on land and had to gain the courage to jump.
As we first started getting ready to get to the docks, we got help from our teachers, who told us to strive for our best. In the years that we have been here, our teachers have tried to push us to perform to the best of our abilities.
Our teachers wanted us to do our best, to go above and beyond our own expectations of what we thought our plans for the future would be.
As we got closer to the ships, we started to think about what it would be like to get off of land. While we may have had our own thinking of what this would be like, we can never be too sure about what it is like until we jump in.
In the time that it took to reach the sea, we already had a plan to try to make the best out of it. In the end, we never fully understand what it’s like until we get on the ships.
When we reached the ship, we didn’t realize how quickly time on the land went by. We still thought that we had time to prepare for the actual jump. As we slowly started to inch closer to the sea, we didn’t quite realize how precious the time on land was.
While the sea may be right there, we don’t realize just how much of the land we will miss.
As we end up on the ship, it still may not have hit us that we now have an array of places to go. Some of us will go into the workforce. Others will go into the armed services, and others will go on to college to try to pursue their interests.
With all of these unique paths, we have no clue where our life will lead us, and whether or not we’ll have a good time getting there, but we will always have our memories and the courage of that first wave to guide us.
As we get into the ship, we don’t know what is in store for us. With all the help and guidance we received from people who have already gone through this process, we can take this jump with confidence.
While we have been preparing for today, we never thought that it would come.
Now that it has, it seems as if the time getting here has flown by.
With this sea of possibilities, we can do what we want and sail off into the sunset.
I wish you all the best and success in your future adventures. Congratulations class of 2021.
