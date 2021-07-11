Good evening everyone, my name is Nick Williams and I am honored to have the opportunity to speak tonight on behalf of the class of 2021 as this year’s Valedictorian.
A while ago, I attended a Penn State football game with some friends and family. I was young at the time, maybe 8 or 9 years old, and barely tall enough to see over the fans in front of me to watch the game. At the time, Penn State was my favorite college football team, so you can imagine the excitement I had for the opportunity to witness my team in action. I watched with passion through every second of that game; every quarter that went by, every point that was scored, every play that was called. I enjoyed it all.
Although I had watched the entire game with intent dedication and focus, I do not remember the score of the game, who scored all of the touchdowns, or honestly even who actually ended up winning. I do, however, remember one distinct moment: one distinct moment that, looking back, provided a great perspective on life. I would like to share that moment with you all.
During halftime of the game, I and another member of the group went out to get food and drinks for everyone in our party. We both wanted hot chocolate and, luckily for us, just about every vendor offered it. One concession stand, however, offered a memorabilia Penn State Thermos along with the hot chocolate. I wanted it, and so did the person with me; the only issue is that the line to that specific stand was much longer than all other lines.
We weighed our options: do we opt for the short line and the quick cup of hot chocolate, or do we tough it out in the longer line for the coolest Penn State Thermos of all time?
My friend pleaded that we shouldn’t wait. That by the time we got it, the game would be over. I thought for a moment. There were only six words that went through my 8-year-old mind: “I want it, I will wait.”
Looking back on it now, this interaction has taught me a valuable lesson. There are two types of people in every situation: those who look at the hot chocolate or those who focus on the length of the line. Some people only see what they want, and some people only see what is preventing them from getting what they want.
While this specific scenario may be small and receiving the Thermos is not the most impactful choice I have ever made, the lesson is still valuable. Life is made up of many choices similar to this situation. It could be a decision between accepting a new job, leaving a job to start a new business, or taking the first step towards creating a loving family. In every decision, you will have a complication, challenge, failure, or theoretical “line” that serves as an obstacle in the path of getting what you want, but if you have passion and know deep in your heart that you desire a specific goal, never let your own doubt or vision prevent you from reaching it.
Our minds play tricks on us every day. Our brain lies. It tells us we cannot do something, that we are not good enough, that the road is too difficult, or that we will fail. Failure is inevitable. It is best to look past the possibility of failure and instead remain focused on our goals, knowing that if failure does occur, a lesson will always result from it.
Tom Bodett says it best, “In school, you’re taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you’re given a test that teaches you a lesson.” The true obstacle arises in your response: will you adhere to the result of the test or will you learn from the wisdom of the lesson? Will you focus on the outcome or will you focus on the goal?
We are just beginning our journey into life. None of us know what lies ahead, what obstacles we will encounter. When you leave this ceremony tonight, it will be up to you to decide your response. It will be up to you to choose between reaching your goals or staggering behind in trepidation of the arduous path. It is my utmost hope that when you enter the depths of life you will find something you truly desire with a burning passion. When you do, remember to never back down from the challenges you will face. Remember to never give up. Remember to persevere through hardship and failure. Remember: choose the Thermos.
Finally, I would like to thank everyone in attendance tonight for your support. I would like to thank the administration for your efforts across the years we have attended Troy High School, the teachers for all the curiosities you have sparked and the lives you have changed, the students on this stage for all the memories you have helped build, and finally my family, I know you are out there in the crowd somewhere probably crying right now, but I must thank you for everything you have done for me, because without you I would not be standing upon this stage today.
Congratulations to all of the graduating students of the class of 2021, I wish you the best of luck on your future endeavors.
