Recently I started Physical Therapy for a problem I’ve had for a long time. Frankly, it’s making me grumpy. I can’t tell if it’s working, but I ache in new places and I just feel off kilter. There are lots of reasons for us to get off kilter; it could be a loss or injury, a new job or relationship. From new traffic patterns on our commute to a bathroom under construction, even minor changes can ripple out in surprising ways.
I remember noticing, when my son was little that periods of discomfort and frustration were often followed by leaps of growth, like teething, learning to walk, learning to talk, or mastering some new skill. When we are very young this cycle repeats itself in quick repetition, so it is easy to see that a period of frustration precedes a period of new mastery and confidence. Now that we are older, our growth spurts can be harder to spot. We assume because we are adults with bills to pay and laundry to fold that we are done growing, we are “grown up.”
But living beings are never done growing; being alive always involves change and growth. Our changing world requires change and growth. And as any teething toddler can tell you, growth is not comfortable.
Have you ever watched a child who was just learning to walk? There’s a lot of wobbling as they learn to balance – a lot of falling too. Adults don’t like to wobble. Not only does it undermine our adult sense of competence, but it feels a bit out of control. When my grandmother had a stroke years ago, it took weeks of physical therapy to learn to walk again. She sounded amazed when she told us that story- both amazed that a full grown adult could have to learn again one of the earliest tasks of life, but also that such learning was possible. Of course not all people are able to walk, and this offers a different form of the same challenge- the wobble of learning to get around in the world in our own way.
I have a friend who was an advanced student of martial arts. He told me that whenever they learned some new sequence that required balance, he would wobble around experimenting. He assumed the other students judged him for wobbling, but he knew that the process of wobbling around in a new position ultimately gave him better mastery of it. Imagine all the years of wobbling it takes Olympic gymnasts to stick the landing, then light up with that victorious grin on their faces.
So if you find yourself feeling wobbly in your ever changing life — physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually — perhaps it would help to remember the toddler growing from a crawler to a walker. The bigger the growth and change, the more wobbling may be required. Sometimes a period of wobbling and disorientation means that new growth is just around the corner. Blessings for all who wobble.
Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Parish Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.
