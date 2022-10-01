Recently I started Physical Therapy for a problem I’ve had for a long time. Frankly, it’s making me grumpy. I can’t tell if it’s working, but I ache in new places and I just feel off kilter. There are lots of reasons for us to get off kilter; it could be a loss or injury, a new job or relationship. From new traffic patterns on our commute to a bathroom under construction, even minor changes can ripple out in surprising ways.

I remember noticing, when my son was little that periods of discomfort and frustration were often followed by leaps of growth, like teething, learning to walk, learning to talk, or mastering some new skill. When we are very young this cycle repeats itself in quick repetition, so it is easy to see that a period of frustration precedes a period of new mastery and confidence. Now that we are older, our growth spurts can be harder to spot. We assume because we are adults with bills to pay and laundry to fold that we are done growing, we are “grown up.”

Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Parish Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.