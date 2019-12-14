Wyalusing Valley Museum to celebrate 2020 roaring ‘20s style

The Wyalusing Valley Museum will be bringing the roaring ’20s to St. Agnes’ JFK Hall to help ring in 2020 and support the museum’s Move to Main Street Campaign.
The New Year’s Eve gala will not only bring people together with food, cocktails, and dancing – all capped off with a champaign toast – it will also feature a silent auction featuring a variety of prizes donated by area businesses, according to the organization.
The Wyalusing Valley Museum is currently raising money to renovate its new home along Main Street in Wyalusing Borough, which it purchased in 2017. The museum has already raised $166,000 toward its fundraising goal of $350,000. Once completed, its current headquarters – the former Masonic Lodge Hall on Church Street – will become a handicapped accessible program space while the Main Street building will serve as the main exhibit area.
The New Year’s Eve event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature a buffet dinner catered by the Wyalusing Hotel along with 1920s inspired h’ors d’oeuvres from the Village Sena. The cocktail hour will feature early jazz music from Raymond Phillips Sight and Sound, which will become more modern as the night rolls on.
Several sponsors are supporting the event, including $2,500 sponsor Panda Liberty and $1,000 sponsors Chief Oil and Gas, Flynn Beverage, First Energy Foundation, MAC Builders, and the Bradford County Room Tax Fund.
“So ladies wear your best flapper gear and men your best fedora and party into 2020 while supporting the Wyalusing Valley Museum’s Move to Main Street Campaign,” officials said.
An opening date for the new museum will depend on how quickly the fundraising goal can be reached, according to officials.
Tickets for the New Year’s Eve gala are $75. The event is open to those 21 and over, and a shuttle service to Towanda and Wysox area hotels will be available to make sure guests stay safe.
More information is available at www.wyalusingmuseum.com or on the Wyalusing Valley Museum Facebook page.
