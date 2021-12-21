ATHENS — Both the Athens boys and girls swim teams beat Elk Lake on Tuesday, as the girls won by a narrow margin with a 91-90 score, and the boys rolled to a 104-50 win.
Ronel Ankam became the fourth Athens boy to swim the automatic district qualifying time with a time of 57.73 seconds in the 100 freestyle.
Ethan Denlinger earned two first-place finishes for Athens on the day. He won the 200 IM with a time of 2:28.43 and posted a 5:48.12 to win the 500 freestyle.
Chris DeForest took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.11, and Ethan Hicks won the 100 backstroke with a 1:07.95.
Ryan Gorman picked up another first-place finish for Athens with a 1:29.95 in the 100 breaststroke.
On the girls side, Taegan Williams also took first place in two races. She clocked a 2:10.53 in the 200 freestyle and a 1:09.96 in the 100 butterfly to win both.
Tayla Fisher took two firsts as well, swimming a 2:35.17 in the 200 IM and a 1:12.97 in the 100 backstroke.
Athens won both the boys and girls 200 medley relays.
The girls team of Fisher, Brooke Kopatz, Emily Marshall and Williams finished in 2:08.23.
The boys team of Ankam, Denlinger, Gorman and Hicks posted a 2:03.45.
The Athens girls won the 200 freestyle relay as well with the team of Fisher, Kopatz, Ally Thoman and Williams.
Athens will be back in action after the winter break against Shamokin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Towanda.
