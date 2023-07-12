ATHENS — Pierce Oldroyd, an Athens Area High School junior, was recognized for his academic and extracurricular achievements this summer by being selected to attend the US Army Society of Military Engineers STEM Engineering & Construction Camp in Vicksburg, Miss.
Oldroyd was selected based on his academic achievements, extra-curricular activities, essays, letters of recommendation, and interest in engineering. During camp, he helped construct a bridge across the Mississippi River, conducted other experiments in engineering and received a certificate of achievement and a scholarship from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Oldroyd plans to attend the US Military Academy at West Point after graduation to become a chemical warfare engineer officer for the United States Army. He is a member of National Honors Society, vice president of his class, member of the high school choir and the select choir “Reflections,” member of AAHS History Club, BSA Life Scout Troop 4018, Red Cross certified lifeguard and is a regional, state and national Science Olympiad champion.
