Hamilton-Gibson Productions is holding auditions for “Exit Laughing,” a laugh-out-loud, fun-filled story of three women who are all feeling lost due to the death of their friend, the fourth member of their bridge club.
Being cast for this hilarious adult comedy are three middle-aged women; one college-age woman; and one college-age-looking man. Auditions are in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro at 1:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 30 and at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5.
For nearly three decades the bridge club foursome have supported and encouraged each other and life just doesn’t seem complete without her.
One of them has the bright (and illegal) idea of “borrowing” their friend’s ashes from the funeral home and bringing them to their weekly bridge night.
What ensues is a wild time as the three bare their hidden souls and explore a whole new way of approaching life—while they have it.
Add a distraught daughter who has been stood up by a boyfriend one too many times, a visit from the law and plenty of beverage therapy for a night none of them will ever forget.
No experience is required to audition. All races and creeds and political persuasions are encouraged to try out. All must be comfortable in their own bodies; the man must be in excellent physical shape, the “buffer” the better.
Performances will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, March 3 and 4 and 10 and 11 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, March 5 and 12. Admission is $16 for adults and $8 for children 18 and under.
Tickets are available online at hgp.booktix.com.
For more information about the auditions or for tickets, call Hamilton-Gibson Productions at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.
