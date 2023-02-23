TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission has given the Canton-based trucking company, S&B Trucking LLC a 15-day period of compliance for a possible violation of an impervious surface. The company is located on South Minnequa Avenue in the borough. If the company does not comply within that period, a suit will be filed at the Magisterial District Justice. BCPC voted on the action during its Tuesday meeting.
The issue stems from the number of square footage of an impervious surface that the company added onto its property without seeking permission from BCPC, according to solicitor John Thompson.
He stated that if the company doesn’t comply quickly and take steps to fix the issue than BCPC could pursue litigation and possible fines.
Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams further detailed the ongoing concern and its timeframe. He stated that BCPC completed a site review in 2020 with Canton Borough, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Bradford County Conservation District.
“At the time we advised S&B Trucking that they could clean up the property, but any further impervious surface development would require additional review and permitting,” Williams said. “In October 2022, planning staff had been contacted by a third party to confirm SALDO conformance as the operation was actively expanding with potential encroachment on an adjoining property. Planning staff performed another review of the property using a spring 2022 aerial photo and presented the information to the Planning Commission at the October Meeting.”
He added that the aerial photography revealed significant expansion from the company’s 2020 footprint. The expansion included newly placed parking areas and other impervious surfaces in excess of 5,000 square feet.
“Impervious surface development in excess of 5,000 square feet requires the submission of a Major Land Development Application per the SALDO definition for Land Development,” Williams said. “The Bradford County Planning Commission had requested staff send correspondence to inquire about the possibility of a forthcoming land development submission to ensure compliance with the ordinance since it appears the land development threshold has been exceeded. Further, S&B was advised that failure to respond to this inquiry in the next 30 days may result in formal notice of violation by the Planning Commission.”
Williams stated that S&B Trucking can correct the issue by squaring up gravel areas on the property and revegetating other parts.
Correspondence regarding the concern was sent to the company in October 2022, according to Williams. The company’s owner was going to appear before the commission at its November 2022 meeting. However, he was unable to appear due to inclement weather conditions. He was expected to appear instead at the December 2022 meeting, but never arrived. Williams stated that he has not heard a response since.
“At the previous meeting, the commission directed me to follow up with the [owner],” Williams said. “I placed a phone call shortly after the meeting and left a message for the individual. They have not returned that inquiry.”
At the Tuesday meeting, Canton resident Stephen Lathrop spoke before the commission about his concerns with the company. His house neighbors S&B Trucking and he accused the company of encroaching on his property.
Lathrop stated that the company’s workers have been running their trucks around 3 a.m. each morning and continue running all day. He stated that the trucks are blowing noise and smoke into the front windows of his house. He spoke with workers and the owner about the issue, but talks have become tense. On Tuesday morning, he stated that he was in a verbal argument with the owner and some workers.
“They called the state police on me and told me that I had no right to complain to them and that I was bothering their workers by telling them they were leaving their trucks running,” he said. “[The owner’s] words to me the other day were: go home, go back to bed, get use to it. I took that as a threat and I told him that.”
Thompson spoke to Lathrop about his concerns during the meeting.
“There are some issues there that we can address if it’s in violation of our SALDO, but some of the issues that you’re concerned about, we have no jurisdiction over whatsoever,” Thompson said. “While I can certainly ramp up some of our enforcement mechanisms with regard to the alleged violations of SALDO, some of the other issues unfortunately are going to have to be taken up with the borough and/or [The Department of Transportation] if it’s an issue where they’re allowing the trucks to run longer than what they should.”
With regard to the violation notice, BCPC will pursue enforcement remedies contained within SALDO if S&B Trucking doesn’t comply.
