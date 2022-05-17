TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency’s board meeting on Monday, the board approved an upgrade to their building’s security system. The accepted quote was the original proposal received from Boggs Hi-Tech Solutions for approximately $8,800.
Executive Director Robyn Cummings said that none of the other companies she reached out to for quotes came back with alternative proposals.
“The number of places that I called and reached out (to) for the security system, either they don’t do it any longer (or) they have not returned my call after a number of calls,” said Cummings.
She went on to say that the accepted proposal includes all the suggestions and input from the agency’s building and grounds committee.
“I told him of the adjustments that the building and grounds committee recommended,” said Cummings, such as removing the indoor cameras from the quote and reducing the number of outdoor cameras.
Cummings offered to continue searching for other quotes, but the board decided to take action sooner than later by approving the proposal from Boggs.
“It would be a big investment, but I think it’s one that would be worth while,” said board president John Secor.
“We use Chris Boggs at the county,” added Commissioner Doug McKlinko. “He is excellent. He’s just a great guy too, he’s very honest.”
The upgrades to security are being added due to the building having been broken into and bugalarized in March. Despite the reduction recommended by the building and grounds committee, Cummings said the new system will provide 24-hour survailance of all the building’s entryways.
McKlinko asked if the new exterior cameras would offer survailance for the surrounding streets as well as the building itself.
“You always see, you know, these crimes committed, yet some good citizen has a camera pointed that way,” said McKlinko.
Cummings confirmed that they would offer survailance for the streets as well, and she and Secor both noted that it was a camera at Child Hunger Outreach Partners that caught a view of the alleged perpitrator in March.
“It will certainly cover the mural too,” said Cummings. “We’ll have views of the mural as well as the parking lot and the parkway.”
