Be Good to Your Trees

This time of year always reminds me of the countless sweaty days I spent installing and maintaining landscapes. Through the years, I encountered every bad practice imaginable in tree care.
One of the more common detrimental practices I observed was over-mulching. Some mulch beds around trees were up to 16 inches thick, accumulations of years of repetitive, heavy applications. These were referred to as “mulch volcanoes.” Too much mulch around the trunk of a tree acts like a sponge, rots the bark, and can lead to serious fungal issues. During drier years, too much mulch can inhibit water uptake as infrequent rain waters fail to percolate to the roots due to the impenetrable mat of mulch. An easy way to avoid this problem is to mulch lightly (only an inch or so) on an annual basis after an initial application of 2-3 inches. This way, the rate of decomposition of the applied mulch is not exceeded by the rate of application.
Another commonly encountered problem was avoidable physical wounds. Cut surface roots via power edgers and weed-whacker damage to trunks were routinely observed. Evidence of improper pruning and trimming were all-too abundant, as well. Employing a mulch buffer with a physical barrier for edging material (like native stone) will help avoid the first two issues, and some simple rules of thumb suffice for addressing the latter. It is best to thin a tree instead of “topping” it. Pruning cuts should always be made perpendicular to the branch and should occur at a node (a point where another branch or bud starts).
When cutting heavier branches, always make a bottom cut first to avoid ripping wounds as the branch falls.
Perhaps the most common cultural practice resulting in landscape tree mortality is over/under-watering.
To be fair, this is a difficult one to judge sometimes, but a few pointers can be useful. Generally, newer plantings require more water, especially when considering the season. A tree planted in summer will require (on average) more water than a spring planting. Early spring and fall are the best times to plant a tree in terms of watering. Wilting leaves are a sign that the tree needs water, and yellowing can indicate too much water. Deciduous trees usually require more water maintenance than evergreens. If you’re in doubt whether your tree needs water, sometimes feeling the dirt will give an indication of present moisture. When applying water, slow and steady is the way to go. Some people use soaker hoses and others opt for a slow trickle or drip from a garden hose for a few hours.
Landscape trees benefit us immensely. From reducing air, water, and noise pollution, to brightening the area with seasonal color and providing habitat for animals, trees truly are the centerpiece of a complete landscape. With a little extra care, we can avoid the usual pitfalls of tree care, and be good to our trees.
