A baby boy, Gunner Stanley, born May 3 to Kara and Charles Gublo of Spencer, New York
A baby boy, Thomas, born May 4 to Angela and Robert Houghtaling of Rome
A baby boy, Maverick, born May 4 to Kayla Zimmer of Waverly
A baby boy, Lane William, born May 5 to Billie and Cody Fritz of Towanda
A baby boy, Judson Ace Alan, born May 5 to Sarah and Steve Pritchard of Waverly
A baby girl, Ryleigh Belle, born May 7 to Danielle and Christopher Heasley of Waverly
A baby girl, Arabella Nicole, born May 9 to Kayla and Shadoe McGee of Watertown, New York
A baby girl, Paisley Jay, born May 9 to Victoria Gowin and Travis Geisinger of Sayre
A baby girl, Blakely, born May 10 to Sabrina and Patric Bronson of Lockwood, New York
A baby boy, Richard Louis Jr., born May 10 to Jodi and Richard Micheal of Candor, New York
A baby girl, Braylynn, born May 10 to Shaylynn Keene and Brandon Houghtalen of Sayre
A baby girl, Jyn Laurel, born May 10 to Keirsty and William Holland Jr. of Towanda
A baby girl, Ella Kay, born May 11 to Kaitlynn Griffin and Kyle Sands of Sayre
A baby boy, Atticus Jay, born May 13 to Jyliene Bushneck and Brian Mehnert of Sayre
A baby girl, Ellie Rae, born May 13 to Mallory Maloney of Wyalusing
A baby girl, Layla Jean, born May 14 to Danielle and Clifford Switzer of Barton, New York
A baby boy, Paul Noah, born May 14 to Irene Kamau and Oscar Muthui of Athens
A baby boy, Hunter Michael Gage, born May 14 to Savannha Smith and Scott Casselbury of Gillett
