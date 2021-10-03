The following births been announced by Robert Packer Hospital:
A baby girl, Adalynn, born Sept. 20, 2021 to Amy Jo and Kyle Manuel of Nichols, NY
A baby boy, Braxton King, born Sept. 21, 2021 to Allyson Chapman and Cody Stone of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Delilah Grace, born Sept. 21, 2021 to Nicole Roach and Cameron Greeson of VanEtten, NY
A baby boy, Uriah Benjamin, born Sept. 21, 2021 to Jennifer Barry and Donnie Gates of Athens
A baby boy, Jude Jeffrey, born Sept. 22, 2021 to Hannah Chilson and Joel Miller of Towanda
A baby boy, Liam Delanson, born Sept. 22, 2021 to Kathryn Conklin and David Schweiger of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Maggie Jean, born Sept. 22, 2021 to Kayla Russell and Aaron Roman of Rome
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.