I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
Having one athlete in a family play sports at a school like Penn State is impressive.
Having two make it to that level is just something you rarely ever see.
But, that’s what happened with the Skerpon family.
Both Taylor, and Elyse, followed in the footsteps of their father, Donnie Skerpon, who competed in track and field at Penn State.
In high school you will rarely find someone as dominant, or accomplished, as Taylor Skerpon.
Taylor was a baseball star. He was a soccer star. He was a basketball star. He was a football star. Basically, every single thing Taylor Skerpon did, he was a star.
There were times it looked like soccer was Skerpon’s best sport.
When his high school career was over he was the District 4 record holder in goals scored, with 129.
He is top 15 all-time in the state of Pennsylvania for goals.
He was an all-state star. He was named National Soccer Coaches of America Region II All-Amercican. He was named by ESPN ‘The Rise’ Magazine as one of the 40 best players in the state of Pennsylvania.
The thing with Taylor was, there isn’t a single sport he wasn’t an all-state star. He made all-state in all four sports in his career.
He started kicking for the football team.
Next thing you knew Taylor was the quarterback on the football team, while also leading the soccer team in scoring, all in the same fall sports season.
In the winter he was the top scorer in the NTL in basketball. He was all-state, a superstar scorer for the Redskins.
But, as good as Taylor was in the other three sports, it was baseball where he made his mark.
He went to Penn State. By the time his freshman year was over he was starting games. He was one of the best defensive shortstops you will ever find. He made ESPN’s top plays twice while in college.
In high school you could see it coming. He was an All-Region first-team selection three times. He was The Daily & Sunday Review Gold Glove winner at shorstop in his junior and senior seasons.
Taylor set an almost impossible bar to reach. But, his younger sister Elyse made her own mark in high school.
She dominated in track and field, just like their father.
In the 300 hurdles she broke the District 4 record, a record that still stands. She was a state medalist in the event.
She was also a basketball standout. One of the top players on the Redskins team.
Like her siblings, brother Luke also graduated from Penn State and was the piccolo section leader of the Blue Band, Elyse ended up at Penn State, excelling in the hurdles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.