Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Thomas Frisbie, 66, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months.
Trooper Jason Goss of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Frisbie following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Feb. 16, 2023.
Jacob Tripp, 32, Wyalusing, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of nine months, restitution of $1,570.50, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Trooper Justin Mallard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Tripp following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Nov. 1, 2022.
Donna Anderson, 45, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, restitution of $120, for the offense of financial exploitation of older adult, misdemeanor first degree.
Chief Christopher Hutchinson of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Anderson for offenses occurring on July 19, 2022.
Steven Pennay, 52 of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 95 days to two years followed by probation supervision for a term of three years, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor first degree.
Trooper Logan Knapp of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pennay following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on March 19, 2023.
Craig Fitzgerald, 42, Muncy Valley, was sentenced to incarceration in the the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor second, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Trooper Jonathan Mosier of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Township on Jan. 2, 2023.
Tyana Johnson, 30, Margate, Fla., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two years to 14 years, followed by a term of probation supervision for 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of identity theft, misdemeanor first degree.
Trooper Christopher Higdon of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Windham Township on Oct. 1, 2017.
Michael Walter, 60, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,200, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor and driving while license is suspended, fifth offense, summary. He will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months.
Trooper Jason Gross of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Walker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on April 2, 2023.
Gregory Vincent, 31, Athens, was sentenced to the Bradford County Treatment Court Program for 24 months, fines of $1,250, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, felony third degree, and theft from a motor vehicle, misdemeanor third degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Christopher Warren of Athens Township Police arrested Vincent for the offenses that occurred on March 21, 2023 and April 7, 2023.
Jesse P. Johnson, 33, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two years to 14 years consecutive to other sentences, followed by probation supervision for a term of one year, fines of $5,250, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, third and fourth offenses in 10 years, felony third degree, and loitering and prowling, misdemeanor third degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 36 months, plus an additional license suspension of 12 months for refusal to submit to chemical testing.
Officer Thomas Roberts of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson after investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Borough on Oct. 6, 2022.
Trooper Jonathan Mosier and Trooper Damon Barhight of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township and Rome Borough on July 7, 2022 and Oct. 13, 2022.
Wayne Welch, 53, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of instrument of crime, misdemeanor first degree.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Welch following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Aug. 21, 2023.
George Heskell, Jr., 49, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $600, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, misdemeanor and recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor second degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months.
Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heskell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Sept. 24, 2022.
