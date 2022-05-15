Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Benedict Santine, 57, Wysox, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 18 months, court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper George Jones, and Trooper Stephen Bednaric of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Santine, following an investigation that occurred in North Towanda and Wysox Townships.
Rafael Burgos Jr., 26, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 27 months to 10 years, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, (Fentanyl), a felony. Officer Daniel Thomas of Athens Township Police Department arrested Burgos for the offence occurring on December 10, 2020.
Lacey Martin, 39, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, a summary offense. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Martin for the offense on September 16, 2021.
Otto Miller, 52, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 30 days for the offense of disorderly conduct, a summary offense. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Miller on December 11, 2021.
Cheryl Caliente, 45, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24, months, 32 days, fines of $2000.00, for the offenses of 2 counts of retail theft, felonies of the third degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Caliente for the offense occurring on February 24, 2019.
Emily Sites, 29, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 months to 48 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver (Heroin), a felony offense. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sites following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Borough on May 28, 2021.
Matthew Morgan, 31, Erin, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 113 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Morgan for the offense occurring on May 12, 2021.
Tyler Cornish, 19, Milan, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor of the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Cornish for the offenses occurring on September 27, 2021.
Francis O. Hall, 32, Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $3,436.64, Hall will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (second offense in 10 years). Officer Garret Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hall for the offense occurring on March 12, 2021.
Dylan F. Teribury, 29, Athens, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and recklessly endangering another person, also a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta and Officer Thomas Van Fleet both of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Teribury for the offenses occurring on July 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021.
Austin R. Schoonover, 27, Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 months, 71 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 1 year, plus court costs, restitution of $450.00, for the offenses of criminal trespass, felony of the third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor, and a flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Philip Semenza and Trooper Leland Lozier of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schoonover following an investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township and Wysox Township on November 3, 2021, and February 20, 2021.
Debra Taylor, 64, Lawton, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, plus court costs, restitution of $30.00, for the offense of retail theft, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on December 22, 2021.
Cierra Harris, 34, Waverly, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $20.00, plus court costs, she will lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Harris for the offense occurring on July 25, 2021. Antonio McGruther, 20, Dushore, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 36 months, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGruther following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on February 14, 2021.
Barbara M. Mapes , 67, Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $400.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 6 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence,(first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and accident involving damage to attended property, misdemeanor, of the third degree. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mapes following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on July 27, 2021.
Kyle Decker, 36 Monroeton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 170 days to 23 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Decker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on July 3, 2021.
Mark K. Dail, 64, of Wysox, Pa, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 17 months to 7 years 26 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Dail will register as a sexual offender for 15 years. Dail’s offenses are driving under the influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and possession of child pornography, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Nathan Lewis and Trooper Stephen Mascaro both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dail following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on December 7, 2020.
