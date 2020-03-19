NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Planning Board carried a motion to explore amending their bylaws to allow for the board to conduct their meetings electronically in preparation for a worst-case-scenario with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic threatening future gatherings in their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.
“Unless the governor or the legislative body takes action to suspend the provisions of the municipality’s planning code we are legally obligated to have this meeting,” Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams said in the meeting.
Williams went on to say that the board is obligated to conduct essential business in the county and that a meeting must be held to conduct that business like taking action on developments, subdivisions, etc.
In conversations with the board’s solicitor, John Thompson, Williams and Thompson agreed that an amendment to the board’s bylaws to allow for video conferencing, conference calls or other types of electronic communication in lieu of a physical meeting.
“It would allow us to meet our legal obligation to have a public meeting but maintain a safe level of social distancing to ensure that we are being safe and prudent,” Williams noted.
Thompson opined in the meeting that it was foreseeable that the legislature could suspend certain obligations but that action has not been taken at that point.
“I think amending the bylaws to permit the electronic meetings gives us options,” Thompson said in the meeting. “I think that would make the most sense.”
Williams noted in the meeting that a hypothetical electronic meeting would only be used in situations where circumstances demand it.
“We don’t want to run into a situation where we can’t do what we need to because our bylaws won’t allow us to,” he added. Williams also said in the meeting that the public would also have the capability to attend the virtual meetings.
The motion to allow Thompson to explore the specific bylaws that would need to be amended carried unanimously. The board also moved to advertise a special meeting on March 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Planning Office to pass the amendments.
