Michael Pellisier and Katarzyna Pelissier to Michael Pellisier and Katarzyna Pellisier for property in Pike Township for $1.
Mary E. Shay and Bradford County Sheriff’s Department to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $2,001.
Rodney Allen Yanney co-trustee, Julie Ann Yanney co-trustee, and Yanney Living Trust to Rodney A. Yanney, Julie A. Yanney, Tyrone B. Brummer, Randle A. Brummer, Daphnie A. Abalo, Arianna M. Mallard, Shandel M. Yanney, Mariah L. Yanney, Cole Yanney for property in Asylum Township for $0.
Wendy J. Tinna to Eric Tinna for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Susan K. Bankes trustee, Robert J. Enders & Sandra S. Enders Rovocable Living Trust, Robert J. Enders Living Trust (AKA), Sandra S. Endres Revocable Living Trust (AKA), Robert J. Endres Revocable Living Trust (AKA), Sandra S. Endres Revocable Living Trust (AKA) to Susan K. Bankes for property in Terry Township for $1.
R. Lee Rigenhagen and Jettie Lynne Fowler to Tye P. Fowler for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $84,800.
Susan Steckenfinger to Caren Steinmuller and Dale Pyle for two properties in Springfield Township for $185,000.
Brandy L. Hicks to Marina Scheithauer for property in Leraysville Borough for $195,000.
Michael S. Jenkins Jr. and Barbara J. Jenkins to Barbara J. Jenkins for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Lucas M. Fenton and Sarah Jane Fenton to Steven A. Evans for property Wilmot Township for $24,000.
David E. Kingsley and Sheila V. Kingsley to Brian C. Kingsley, Justin D. Kingsley, and Marcus J. Kingsley for property in Overton Township for $1.
Nelson G. Cogdon and Monema A. Cogdon to Timothy Novle and Julia M. Noble for property in Wells Township for $1.
Betty L. Skinner to Douglas A. Skinner co-trustee, James H. Skinner co-trustee, Betty Skinner Irrevocable Grantor Trust, and Betty Skinner Irrevocable Trust (AKA) for property in Ulster Township for $1.
William Ty Reynard and Sherry L. Reynard to Megan Anne Lawless for property in Athens Townshipfor $400,000.
David R. Kolb and Leona K. Kolb to Jeffrey L. Drake and Angela K. Drake for property in Ridgebury Township for $510,000.
Steven Q Onofre and Bradford County Sheriff’s Department to Citizens & Northern Bank for property in South Waverly Borough for $1,133.15.
Theresa M. McKerrow, to Chelsea Lobdell for property in Troy Borough for $89,000.
Kathryn A. Lafferty Goodwin and Kathryn A Lafferty Goodwin to Nicholas Margarite for property in Wilmot Township for $90,000.
Shrine S. Prutsman to Bradley R. Feldmeier and Sarah J. Feldmeier for property in Troy Borough for $192,500.
Velton L. Lattimer and Betty J. Lattimer to Velton A. Lattimer and Jeffrey S. Lattimer for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Dianna J. VanNoy to Travis R. Parks for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Raymond C. Nobles and Diane Nobles to Nicole K. Dixon for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for 134,620.
Sharon V. Newhart to Brian E. Clark and Gerilyn M. Clary for property in Wyalusing Township for $132,000.
Mr Dirt Inc and M R Dirt Inc (AKA) to Matthew J. White and Aleah M. White for three properties in Towanda Township for $119,042.
Linda C. Ruth to Linda C. Ruth trustee, Linda C. Ruth Irrevocable Living Trust and Linda C. Ruth Irrevocable Living Trust for property in Albany Township for $1.
Linda C. Ruth to Linda C. Ruth trustee, Linda C. Ruth Irrevocable Living Trust and Linda C. Ruth Irrevocable Living Trust for property in Albany Township for $1.
Leland M. Stringham Estate, Tom Owen co-executor and Micheal Owen co-executor to Bryan Davis for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Leland M. Stringham Estate, Tom Owen co-executor and Micheal Owen co-executor to Bryan Davis for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Michael Pelissier and Jonathan P. Foster Jr. (POA) to Michael Pelissier for property in Warren Township for $1.
Michael Pelissier and Jonathan P. Foster Jr. (POA) to Michael Pelissier for two properties in Warren Township for $1.
Lewis M. Matalavy and Judith R. Moughan to Lewis M. Matalavy, Judith R. Matalavy, and Judith R. Matalavy (FKA) for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.