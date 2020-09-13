Bradford County had two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week, bringing the two-week total to five and the county’s total to date to 97, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There have been no additional cases reported among staff of the county’s nursing or personal care facilities in the past two weeks, and no local deaths reported since the third COVID-19-related death was reported in mid-May.
Across the state, the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases are being seen among those 25 to 34 years old, at 37%, while nearly 22% are ages 50 to 64 and around 22% are 65 or older. The 65 and older age group has experienced the most hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine continues to stress the importance of mask wearing to help control the spread of the disease, along with regular hand washing, social distancing, cleaning surfaces regularly, and staying home if experiencing any symptoms.
