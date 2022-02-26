WILLIAMSPORT — The first day of the District IV Wrestling Championships is in the books and the results are a mixed bag for Bradford County wrestlers.
Athens has three wrestlers alive for championships in Gavin Bradley, Jake Courtney and Karter Rude. Kaden Setzer, Caleb Nason and Josh Nittinger are alive in wrestlebacks.
As a team, Athens is currently fifth in team points with 28. Benton leads with 49 followed by Montoursville with 39 points, Canton with 32.5 points and Southern Columbia with 31 points.
Sullivan County is 16th with 17.5 points; Wyalusing is 17th with 17 points; Towanda is 22nd with 10.5 points; Troy is 28th with two points and Northeast Bradford is tied for 31st with no points.
At 106, Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr topped Columbia-Montour Vo Tech’s Zander Billings by fall at the 3:07 mark and Troy’s Konner Kerr defeated Southern Columbia’s George Frank 6-0. Carr posted a 2-0 day with a 4-2 win over Muncy’s Josh Hill at 106. He will take on Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner in this morning’s semifinals. Troy’s Kerr wasn’t as fortunate, falling to Benton’s Seth Kolb by fall in 3:22 in the quarters. He will get CMVT’s Billings in wrestlebacks today.
At 113, Canton’s Cohen Landis put a 15-0 technical fall on Sullivan County’s Brennan Emery. In the quarters, Landis was felled by CMVT’s Brady Moyer 9-4 and will wrestle Liberty’s Cole Wagner in wrestlebacks.
Moving on to 120, Towanda’s Shane Atwood went down by 1:04 fall to Jesrsey Shore’s Brock Weis and will start his wrestleback trail against Shamokin’s Wade Alleman.
Neither of the Bradford County guys in the first round at 126 found success. Canton’s Cayden Miller went down by fall to Danville’s Gavin Haggerty at the 4:15 mark, and Northeast Bradford’s Tyler Russell was pinned in 1:13 by Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim. Miller will get Brady Reese of Southern Columbia this morning and Russel will get Haggerty.
Moving up to 132, Canton’s Ryland Sakers was pinned in 3:51 by Montoursville’s Blaize Vogel, and Cade McMicken of Wyalusing fell to Danville’s Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 19-8. In wrestlebacks, Sakers will take on Vanden Huevel this morning and McMicken will wrestle Vogel.
The first round news was better at 138, where Canton’s Hudson Ward pinned Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl in 3:52. Ward droped his quarterfinal to Cameron Milheim 11-1. Ward will enter wrestlebacks against Williamson’s Ayden Sprague.
Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson battled Braden Vincenzes at 145, falling 5-1. He’ll take on Southern Columbia’s Jaymen Golden in wrestlebacks.
Bradford County went 1-2 at 152 with Canton’s Bailey Ferguson topping Warrior Run’s Isaiah Betz 3-0. Ferguson followed that with a 6-0 win over Danville’s Weston Whapham in the quarters. He’ll get Montgomery’s Devon Deem in the semis. Also at 152, Troy’s Jayden Renzo fell to Southern Columbia’s Louden Murphy 10-6, and Jace Gunther of Towanda lost by pin at the 3:01 mark to Loyalsock’s Kaden Redmond. Renzo will get his chance at Evan Brokenshire of Bemton in wrestlebacks and Gunther will wrestle Whapham
Canton’s Brenen Taylor came out on top of Midd-West’s Caden Wolfley, 4-2 at 160. He then fell to Muncy’s Ty Nixon 11-3 in the quarters. He’ll face a familiar for in Liberty’s Brayden Pequignot in wrestlebacks.
Towanda’s Mason Higley got a win in his opener at 172, downing Columbia-Contour Vo Tech’s Cody Welliver by technical fall, 17-0. Then he went down in 40 seconds to Benton’s Nolan Lear. He’ll wrestle Williamson’s Tim Freeman in wrestlebacks.
At 189, Towanda’s Aiden Miller fell to Montoursville’s Isaac Cory by pin at the 1:06 mark, and Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger was pinned at the 1:26 mark by South Williamsport’s Landon Lorson. Miller will wrestle Southern Columbia’s Jude Bremigen in wreestlebacks and Hunsinger will get Danville’s Conor Jones.
At 215, Athens’ Caleb Nason dropped his opening round match to Milton’s Cale Bastian, 8-2 and Canton’s man at 215, Conner Davis, fell to Montoursville’s Cole Yonkin, 9-5. Nason and Yonkin will open wrestlebacks against each other. Davis will take on South Williamsport’s Ryan Casella.
At 285, Athens’ Josh Nittinger topped Benton’s Andrew Wolfe 4-2 ,but Towanda’s Jared Gunther lost to Mt. Carmen’s Ryan Weidner 2-0. Nittinger ran into Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich in the quarters and was pinned in 1:31. He’ll go against Gunther in the first round of wrestlebacks today.
———
The second round was better for area wrestlers,
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade, with a first round bye at 106, put a 15-0 tech fall on Line Mountain’s Brayden Schadel in the quarters and will hook up with Kolb in the semis.
At 113, Athens’ Bradley pinned Mt. Carmel’s Kris Kalbarchick in 1:22 to advance to a semifinal this morning against Mifflinburg’s Brady Struble.
Area wrestlers at 120 continued to struggle. Troy’s Kenyon Staler dropped his one match on the day by fall at the 3:43 mark to Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert. He’ll hit Lewisburg’s Quinton Bartlett in wrestlebacks. Canton’s Holden Ward ran into a buzz saw named David Kennedy — yes, he is the son of the Athens standout of the same name — and fell to the Montoursville standout by fall in 37 seconds. He’ll try to right the ship this morning against Hughsville’s Conor Knight.
Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter and Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger went 0-1 on the day and fell to wrestlebacks. Sluyter fell to South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner by pin in 1:28 and Hunsinger dropped a 5-1 decision to Benton’s Dylan Granahan. Sluyter will get Line Mountain’s Aidan Keitzer today and Hunsinger will take on Brady Wolkoski.
Athens’ Setzer went down by 4:30 fall to Hughesville’s Caiden Puderbach at 132 and Troy’s Seth Seymour fell 10-0 to Midd-West’s Conner Heckman. In wrestlebacks, Setzer will take on South Williamsport’s Sam Persun and Seymour will have CMVT’s Noah Moyer.
Moving up to 138, Athens’ Courtney pinned Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel in 5:09 and will face Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim in the semis. Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool dropped his opener, 9-2, against Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger. He’ll have Montgomery’s Caiden Frick in wrestlebacks.
At 145, Canton’s Hayden Ward got a first round bye and beat Liam Goodrich from Jersey Shore in the quarters, 7-0. He’ll have Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner in the semis. Troy’s Jacob Hinman fell to Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock and will get Shamokin’s Brian Long in wrestlebacks this morning.
Moving on to 152, Athens’ Rude had a first round bye and rolled to a 13-3 win over Benton’s Brokenshire and will take on Lewisburg’s Chase Wenrich in the semis.
Towanda’s Bryant Green rolled on at 160, edging Jersey Shore’s Tyler Bauder 3-2. Green will face off against Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman in the semis.
Canton’s Riley Parker opened his tourney in the quarters by pinning Mt. Carmel’s Gavin Lasko in 15 seconds. He’ll wrestle Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia in this morning’s semis.
Having a first round bye didn’t help Troy’s Mason Woodward, who dropped his quarterfinal match at 189 to Bloomsburg’s Nick Wharton 11-2. He’ll take on Mt. Carmel’s Tom Davitt in wrestlebacks.
At 215, Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff put his opening round bye to good use and downed Southern Columbia’s Joe Quinton 13-0. He’ll go against Milton’s Cale Bastian in the semis.
At 285, Canton’s Mason Nelson had a first round bye, but was pinned by Meeadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Trembley in 1:10 in the quarters. He’ll start wrestlebacks today against Montoursville’s Gavin Farquharson.
