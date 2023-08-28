Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project continues next week on Route 220 in Towanda Township, Bradford County. The bridge is located approximately 1.6 miles northeast of the intersection with Route 3009 (Burlington Turnpike) and approximately 0.6 mile southwest of the intersection with Route 2027 (South Main Street).
The week of Monday, August 28, 2023, the contractor will continue to remove the temporary roadway. Motorists can expect slow moving or stopped traffic using flagging operations as construction vehicles enter and exit the construction zone.
Motorists should be slow down and drive with caution in the area.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $2,356,356 bridge replacement project. Work includes removal of existing culvert, construction of a precast concrete box culvert over a tributary to Towanda Creek, milling and placement of scratch and wearing course between Monroeton and Towanda, and protective fence and new sign placement in Ulster and New Albany. Work is expected to be completed on this contract in October of 2023.
