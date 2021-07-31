The Wysox and Athens Township TCC stores are offering 150 backpacks full of school supplies on an first come, first serve basis, as part of a nationwide backpack donation from TCC and Wireless Zone.
TCC and Wireless Zone are teaming up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks to 750 participating locations nationwide as part of the ninth Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spend an average of $789.49 on school supplies in 2020. According to TCC the goal of the donation is to help alleviate that strain and have donated 1.2 million backpacks since starting the giveaway in 2013.
Between 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, the TCC locations in both Wysox and Athens Township are giving out backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, and glue.
The Wysox location is on 833 Golden Mile Road and the Sayre location is on 1892 North Elmira St.
