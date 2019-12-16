Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.