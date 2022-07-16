Stephen L. Leonard to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in South Creek Township for $1.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co, Inc., Eastern Industries, Inc. (DBA) to Midway Property, LLC for property in Standing Stone Township for $50,000.

Brenda Decker Crippen, Brenda Crippen Decker (AKA), Michael L. Crippen to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in South Creek Township for $1.

Scott E. Chase and Karen L. Chase to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in New Albany Borough for $1.

Mary B. Scranton to Brandon K. Powers and Patricia G. Powers for property in Towanda Township for $430,000.

JT Properties I, LLC to Michael S. Elder Waters for property in South Waverly Borough for $235,000.

Arthur C. Hamm and Mona J. Hamm to Diana Leah Living Trust for property in Canton Township for $90,000.

Timothy C. Spencer and Belinda D. Spencer to Madigan Fenton Rentals, LLC for property in Ulster Township for $36,000.

Stacey A. Carter Patterson to Nicholas Tunstall and Lauren Selleck for property in North Towanda Township for $243,000.

Thomas L. Coyle and Lucinda M. Coyle to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Leroy Township for $1.

New Beginnings USA, Inc. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Leroy Township for $1.

Robert Paul Neal, Robert P. Neal (AKA) to Louis Anthony Mamie and Denise Darlene Mamie for property in Orwell Township for $152,950.

Robert Paul Neal, Robert P. Neal (AKA) to Louis Anthony Mamie and Denise Darlene Mamie for property in Orwell Township for $58,330.