Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michele Karpinski for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $33,000.
Dale Maryott Jr. and Christina L. Maryott to Edward A. Maryott for property in Monroe Twp. for $61,000.
Joseph A. Bradbury Jr. and Carol A. Bradbury to LPR Energy for property in Terry Twp. for $0.
Michael A. Porter and Heather L. Porter to Peter Lambert and Bridge Minerals for property in Stevens Twp. for $63,500.
Carolyn Klenk to Bridge Minerals for property in Terry Twp. for $4,375.
Melissa A. Drake to Matthew Hollywood and Jerrilyn Hollywood for 2 properties in Ulster Twp. for $295,900.
Alexis S. Kolikas to Sean S. Miller and Assya B. Miller for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $103,000.
Todd G. Hartsch and Corinna M. Hartsch to Federal National Mortgage Association for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Darlene Ellis Executrix, Mary E. Meyers Estate to Raupers Real Estate Holdings for property in Athens Twp. for $525,000.
Dennis S. Oldroyd and Nancy Oldroyd to Nancy B. Oldroyd Trustee, Dennis S. Oldroyd Trustee, Oldroyd Joint Revocable Trust for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Jane Vanhagen, Rita Marie Ebbinkhuysen (POA), Rita Marie Ebbinkhuysen to Chang Ho Park for property in Athens Twp. for $105,000.
Shirley J. Thrasher to Joseph A. Wood and Marissa Voda for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $130,900.
Karla S. Howland to Joel K. Howland and Amanda J. Howland for property in Pike Twp. for $260,000.
David G. Moore and Barbara G. Moore to Douglas P. Graham II and Penny L. Graham for 2 properties in Windham Twp. for $1.
Peter A. Dziuba to Peter A. Dziuba and Donna J. Dziuba for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
David G. Moore and Barbara Moore to Daulton C. Brady for 2 properties in Windham Twp. for $92,928.
Dion Spencer and Coleen Spencer to Katie Eileen Spencer for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Joanne Feiock to Melissa S. Proseus and Nicholas G. Rockwell for 2 properties in Canton Twp. for $10,000.
Melissa S. Proseus to Melissa A. Proseus and Nicholas G. Rockwell for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Erin N. Kessler Executrix, Galen R. Haftl Estate to Erin N. Kessler for property in Monroe Twp. for $0.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation to Bradford County for property in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Anita L. Marino to Terry Cook and Mary Cook for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $3,000.
Randy B. Williams and Nancy D. Williams to Donna M. Stout for property in Athens Twp. for $155,000.
James McAllister to James McAllister Jr. for property in Canton Twp. for $10.
Richard E. Daum Jr. to Scott Perkey and Michelle Perkey for property in Ulster Twp. for $90,000.
Thomas J. Pervis, Susan V. Wiseman and Lonnie R. Wiseman to Susan Wiseman, Lionnie Wiseman and Jason Kring for property in Wilmot Twp. for $44,620.51.
Robert Macwhinnie, Gayle Macwhinnie to Jarod Henry Boardman and Samantha Leigh Breen for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $155,000.
Donert Corporation to Chasqui for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $75,000.
Dale L. McNett, Mary L. McNett, Jerry W. McNett, Fern P. McNett, Craig L. McNett and Connie a. McNett to McKenzie L. Bogaczyk and Daniel J. Colton for property in Canton Borough for $87,500.
Ralph L. Sensinger and Lorraine Sensinger to Grandpops Cabin for 2 properties in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Richard C. Newman and Heather L. Perry to Joseph John Tokash, Jeanne Marie Estes Tokash, Jeanne Marie Estes Tokash Estate for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $260,000.
Stephen Schmeckenbecher, Angela Schmeckenbecher, Wesley J. Kocsis (POA) to Tina L. Burke and Anne M. Kromis for property in North Towanda Twp. for $274,900.
Mylen H. Madigan Jr. Estate, Lola M. Holcomb Executrix to Lola M. Holcomb, Connie L. Madigan, Patrick E. Madigan and Mylen H. Madigan III for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Norbert Frey to Norbert Frey and Melissa Frey for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
John Sabina, Tina Sabina, Kimberly A. Carroll Executrix, Paul Mazerski Estate to Yuckaho LLC for property in Monroe Twp. for $250,000.
Vince A. Valoroso to Carl L. Gowin for property in Wyalusing Borough for $115,100.
Lee P. Cummings, Nancy L. Cummings and Lee P. Cummings (POA) to Dylan J. Killian and Courtney M. Killian for property in Troy Borough for $101,850.
