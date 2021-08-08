Christopher Masters and Kirby Masters to BD Rentals & Investment Properties for property in Canton Twp. for $27,500.
John J. Monahon and Caitlin A. Monahon to Cody Auer and Carla Auer for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $225,000.
Danielle S. Stanbury and Nicholas Stanbury to Sly Fox Ministries for 3 properties in Wells Twp. for $1.
Chad D. Jennings and Krista L. Jennings to William J. Bryan for property in LeRoy Twp. for $172,000.
Steven G. Thompson, Debra S. Forman, Ronald E. Thompson and Kimberly Thompson to Matthew J. Hertzler and Shannon M. Hertzler for property in Albany Twp. for $25,000.
Jeremy C. Rosencrance and Melissa S. Rosencrance to Gary Archer and Darcy Archer for property n Wysox Twp. for $171,000.
Allene L. Hager to Donald J. Sechrist Jr. for property in Alba Borough for $20,000.
Chad K. Mosier, Alicia D. Mosier, Alicia D. Chaffee (FKA) to Christopher E. Waldrop and Marie T. Waldrop for property in Windham Twp. for $310,000.
Herbert F. Dymond Estate, Rachel L. Green Administratrix CTA to Kathryn Jean Larner for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $0.
Rome United Methodist Church, Methodist Episcopal Church of Rome, Michale G. Matoushek Trustee to Richard Daum Jr. for property in Rome Borough for $35,000.
Jon Scott Fairbanks, Randy L. Fairbanks and Cory M. Fairbanks to Rodney J. Chapman for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $95,000.
Sheryl L. Strohl to Sheryl L. Strohl and Jenna Peterson for property in Ulster Twp. for $0.
Brian J. McLinko and Rachel McLinko to Billie Strickler and Cody Fritz for property in North Towanda Twp. for $215,000.
Robert Goodenough to Robert Goodenough, Heather A. Johnson and Tony Johnson for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Deborah K. Clouse to Derek Frederick for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $288,400.
MR Dirt Inc. to Greggory Roof and Sharon Roof for 2 properties in Asylum Twp. for $30,000.
Calvin Ford Jr. Administrator, Catherine Ford Estate to Calvin Ford Jr., Patricia Ford and Zella Ann Redeye for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
Sterling Group of the Twin Tiers Inc. to Brett Knapp for property in Wells Twp. for $22,663.10.
Norman A. Clugston III to Megan S. Slack for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Donald R. Burgess and Miriam L. Burgess to Heather M. Burgess and Alan Burgess for property in Athens Twp. for $175,000.
Shannon A. Johnson and Mindy R. Johnson to Erica Lenora Stroud for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $145,000.
Clinton Lewis Crawford and Mattie J. Miller to Jennifer Mosier for property in Pike Twp. for $131,958.
Raymond F. Stone and Paula D. Stone to James W. Marshall and Edith Sharon Marshall for property in South Waverly Borough for $210,000.
James L. Calkins and Donna M. Calkins to Michael J. Brown and Erin M. Brown for 3 properties in Troy Borough and 1 property in Troy Twp. for $255,000.
Robert Mitros Jr. and Nancy Mitros to Timothy Blatt and Caitlin Blatt for property in Canton Twp. for $23,000.
Kathryn L. Vanblargan and Henry C. Vanblargan to Matthew J. Brett and Shelby L. Brett for property in Wilmot Twp. for $215,000.
Glenn T. Moore to Glenn T. Moore and Elaine R. Moore for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Leslie B. Hunsinger and Ashley M. Hunsinger to Ashley M. Hunsinger for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
William J. Greenland and Brooks H. Greenland to Gregory Allen Neyer for property in Towanda Twp. for $201,000.
Linda V. Rivera to Anthony L. Lalli Jr. and Deborah L. Lalli for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $23,000.
Brandon A. Shaffer and Justine E. Renninger to Brandon A. Shaffer for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $62,700.
Tracy A. Slocum, Tracy A. Salsman (AKA) to Joshua Vaow and Stacey Grunden for property in Wyalusing Borough for $143,100.
Jeffery Buckwalter to William R. Norton III and Linda D. Norton for property in Overton Twp. for $105,000.
Allen F. Owen and Pamela Owen to Chad L. Lyon and Julie Lyon for property in Canton Twp. for $106,100.
Brian W. Rohrabaugh Sr., Brian Rohrabaugh (AKA), Bradford County Sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $2,772.52.
