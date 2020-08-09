Dale M. Dunbar executor, Dilmon J. Dunbar Estate, Dilmon Jerome Dunbar (AKA) to Robert C. Haven, Pamela J. Haven of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Twp. for $155,000.
Anne V. White to Michelle Sowden trustee, Wendy M. Hicks trustee, Anne V. White irrevocable family trust of Tunkhannock for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Robert A. Lebo Jr., Barbara Lebo to Nancy Williams trustee, Randy B. Williams 2015 irrevocable trust, of Towanda for 2 properties in North Towanda Twp. for $35,000.
Carol J. Smith administrator, Matilda M. Smith estate, Carol J. Smith, Frederick Smith, Ann D. Smith to Carol J. Smith, Frederick Smith, Linda Smith, Ann D. Smith of Hatfield, Pennsylvania for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Clair W. Thrush, Patricia A. Thrush to Michael J. Wilson, Renee Shores Wilson of Towanda for 2 properties in Sheshequin Twp. for $48,000.
Jeffrey R. Keeney, Kristin M. Keeney to Daniel H. Howard, Colleen M. Howard of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $262,500.
Ronald L. Hicks, Debra Hicks to Derek R. Hicks, Seth M. Hicks of Selinsgrove for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Wayne D. Wright, Barbara H. Wright to Wayne D. Wright, Barbara H. Wright of LeRaysville for 2 properties in Pike Twp. for $1.
Gerald G. Corbin revocable living trust, Larry Partridge trustee to Valley Storage LLC of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Kenneth Raymond Bartholomew, Clairene J. Bartholomew to Elizabeth Jane Mae Bartholomew of Monroeton for property in Franklin Twp. for $161,000.
Cindi A. Webster to Stephen A. Webster of Towanda for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Cindi A. Webster to Stephen A. Webster of Towanda for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Stephen A. Webster, Cindi A. Webster to Cindi A. Webster of Towanda for property in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Stephen A. Webster, Cindi A. Webster to Cindi A. Webster of Towanda for 2 properties in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Stephen A. Webster, Cindi A. Webster to Stephen A. Webster of Towanda for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Nancy L. Wells to Douglas B. Hite, Crystal L. Hite of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $170,000.
Lawrence P. Schichtel, Jane Schichtel to Richard P. Tauber, Richard J. Tauber for property in South Waverly Borough for $30,000.
Wayne D. Wright, Barbara H. Wright to Herman Nissley, Susan Nissley of LeRaysville for 2 properties in Pike Twp. for $665.18.
William Pronti, Rose Pronti to Martina M. Manzo of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $100,000.
M&T Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Philadelphia for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $1.
Robert J. Hawthorne, Lori L. Hawthorne to Leo E. Miller of Philadelphia for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $200,000.
John Zale, Brooke Zale to Thomas Reeve II of Sayre for property in Sayre Brough Fourth Ward for $113,500.
Castle 2020 LLC to Christopher Olsen of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $55,000.
Jeffrey D. Elliott executor, Richard G. Elliott Estate to Jeffrey D. Elliott of Zanesville, Ohio for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Jeffrey D. Elliott executor, Richard G. Elliott Estate to Jeffrey D. Elliott of Zanesville, Ohio for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Colleen J. Cotter to Margaret M. Walsh of Canton for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $135,000.
John Chromiak, Alta Marcellus Development, Anadarko E & P Onshore LLC to Alta Marcellus Development of Houston, Texas for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $0.
Charles Raupers to Jeffrey A. Durnin of Ulster for property in Ulster Twp. for $95,000.
Harold T. Bentley Jr., Shirley A. Bentley to Darin Pidcoe of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $152,000.
Ryan Frisbie, Traci Frisbie to Chad M. McLinko of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $112,000.
William E. King Jr. executor, Brian C. King executor, William E. King Sr. Estate, William E. Wikinson, Yvonne M. Wilkinson to William E. King Jr., Brian C. King of Sayre for property in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Kari Fitzwater, Kevin Fitzwater, Craig Harkness to Craig Harkness of Gillett for 2 properties in South Creek Twp. for $1.
David A. Sauder to Robert A. Zern, Angela S. Zern of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania for property in Smithfield Twp. for $360,000.
Korin M. Jones, Brenda K. Benninger to Shawn T. Madigan, Wendy A. Madigan of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $132,000.
Tina Marie Ames Smith to Jody Weidner, Tina Weidner of Gillett for property in South Creek Twp. for $27,500.
Brenda K. Benninger, Korin M. Jones to Brandon Gray, Julia Gray of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $205,000.
Mary Alice Campbell, Mary A. Kepner (AKA), Scott David Campbell to Douglas M. Scott, Angelica L. Scott of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $111,300.
Hans D. Heyer to Hans D. Heyer, Heather L. Heyer of Towanda for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Julie Richter to John Leary, Jeffrey Cuthbertson of Downingtown, Pennsylvania for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Richard M. Berry to Richard M. Berry, Pamela J. Updike of Gillett for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Damon J. Perry, Laurie A. Perry to Robert L. Morin III, Lee Ann Molnar of Bristol, Pennsylvania for property in Canton Twp. for $215,000.
Fred LeClair, Nancy LeClair to Adam R. Clay of Lancaster, Pennsylvania for property in South Creek Twp. for $9,000.
John Centrella, Robert Wywiorski, Lorelei Centrella, John Centrella (guardian) to Whipple G. Roberts, Jackleen Roberts, Whipple D. Roberts, Emery G. Roberts of Chocorua, New Hampshire for property in Burlington Twp. for $72,000.
Craig E. Ostrander, Junita M. Ostrander to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation of Montoursville for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Andy L. Castle to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $1.
Lorraine B. Warner trust to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Shirley Kissell, Cynthia McCauley to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for 2 properties in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Diana E. Dailey to Marcus H. Wilson, Jennifer L. Wilson for property in Warren Twp. for $247,200.
Caitlin R. Walmsey, Caitlin R. Bleiler (KNA), Craig A. Bleiler to Caitlin R. Bleiler, Craig A. Bleiler of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Donald R. Schrader, Patricia A. Schrader, Kelly Jo tappen (POA) to Benjamin Carpenter of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $87,500.
Penny Zack executrix, Donnie D. Rood Estate to Steven Harper of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $63,900.
Cole T. Walker, Jackie M. Walker to Erik L. Lawler of Pottstown, Pennsylvania for property in Litchfield Twp. for $163,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.