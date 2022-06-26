WELLSBORO – C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area educational improvement, scholarship and pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations. These donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC).
“At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities,” said Brad Scovill, President & CEO of C&N. “It all starts with our youth – doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us.”
Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N hopes to help close this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities. By investing in the youth, C&N hopes to put local economies on the path to sustained growth and create more opportunities to thrive.
The following organizations were presented with checks supporting their mission to provide strong educational programs:
Bradford and Sullivan counties
- Athens Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $18,000
- Epiphany Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $6,000
- Saint Agnes Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $8,000
- Sayre Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $6,000
- Sullivan County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $13,900
- Towanda Area School District Foundation — $20,000
- Troy Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $18,000
Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Chester counties
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County — $5,000
- Bristol Riverside Theatre — $5,000
- Bucks County Community College Foundation — $10,000
- Bucks County Free Library — $25,000
- Bucks County Historical Society — $16,000
- CB Cares — $20,900
- Centennial Education Foundation — $5,000
- Center School — $30,000
- Chester County Futures — $5,000
- Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. — $10,000
- Council Rock Education Foundation — $5,000
- Foundation for Jewish Day Schools of Greater Philadelphia — $10,000
- Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown — $10,000
- Henkels Foundation — Plumstead Christian Academy — $30,000
- Heritage Conservancy — $8,000
- Lakeside Youth Services — $30,000
- Libertae — $30,000
- Main Line Art Center — $8,000
- North Penn School District Educational Foundation — $10,000
- North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc. — $20,000
- Pearl S. Buck International, Inc. — $5,000
- ProJeCt of Easton — $5,000
- The Pathway School — $30,000
- United Way of Bucks County — $20,000
- United Way of Greater Philadelphia & South NJ — $3,000
- Walnut Street Theatre — $5,000
- West Chester Area Education Foundation — $6,000
- YMCA of Bucks County — $20,000
Cameron, McKean, and Potter counties
- Cameron County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $10,000
- Port Allegany Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $2,000
- Austin Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $2,000
- Coudersport Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $14,000
- Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc.- $4,000
Lycoming County
- First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania — $183,400 allocated to eighteen school districts including these ones in Lycoming County:
- East Lycoming Area — $7,000
- Jersey Shore Area — $6,500
- Montgomery Area — $7,000
- Muncy Area — $6,500
- South Williamsport Area — $6,500
- Warrior Run Area — $7,000
- Williamsport Area — $14,000
- James V. Brown Library — $3,500
- Lycoming College — $4,500
- Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center — $20,000
- Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation — $6,000
- St. John Neumann Regional Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $12,000
- The Uptown Music Collective — $4,700
Tioga County
- Commonwealth Charitable Management (Mansfield University Head Start Program) — $40,000
- Endless Mountain Music Festival — $5,000
- General Council of Assemblies of God — Covenant Scholarship Organization — $8,000
- Tioga County Foundation — $52,000 allocated to the school districts below
- Wellsboro Area — $20,000
- Southern Tioga Area — $12,000
- Northern Tioga Area — $20,000
- Trinity Lutheran Church and School — $21,000
York County
- Hanover Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc — $5,000
- Lancaster Country Day School — $10,000
- Northeastern ASD (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $45,000
