WELLSBORO – C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program raised $85,300 to support underprivileged children in the area. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N teammates collected 4,646 necessity items and volunteered 32.5 hours at local children and youth organizations.
Underprivileged children are another demographic that was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing of schools combined with the high cost of childcare forced many parents to give up their jobs and income to care for their kids. This also increased food insecurity by reducing children’s access to free or reduced lunches at school. A survey by the CBPP shows that around seven to 11 million children lived in households where kids didn’t get enough food because their families couldn’t afford it.
In June 2021, C&N teams partnered with 23 local children and youth programs to collect monetary donations through a variety of online platforms and in-person fundraisers, bringing in more than $85,000. In addition to these efforts, C&N also hosted their annual Charity Classic golf tournament, which brought in a record $25,000 and connected with local businesses partners to join the cause; fifteen responded, bringing in an additional $4,500.
In June 2022, C&N team members turned their focus to support local emergency services. While many of these organizations get state and local funding, it usually isn’t enough to cover the extensive training needed along with the expensive equipment. This is causing many of these fire and ambulance companies to shut down and puts a greater burden on the ones struggling to stay afloat. This year, C&N employees voted to make Giving Back, Giving Together last for the next 12 months, taking on fundraising for local emergency services, with a goal of raising $100,000 to support 34 local volunteer emergency, fire and ambulance services.
Join C&N in their mission of keeping emergency services in the area strong through the support of local organizations. Every dollar donated to the Giving Back, Giving Together program remains in the local community, keeping these vital services.
People can donate by visiting cnbankpa.com/GBGT
C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program was formed by employees in 2015 as a way to do more to support their local communities. In the years since Giving Back, Giving Together started, C&N employees have raised $545,711 in monetary donations, collected 35,911 item donations and volunteered 1,201 hours for 20 local food banks (2015), 52 local emergency services organizations (2016) 16 local organizations that support children in need (2017), 23 local public libraries, 17 military organizations (2019), 17 food banks (2020), 22 children and youth organizations (2021), and 33 emergency services organizations (2022).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.