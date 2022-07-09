It all started with the creation of a pink flamingo. Then there were cows, bunnies and bears. These are creatures of many eye-catching colors made with finely stitched yarn from a Wyalusing resident.
Diane Bates has been operating “Diane’s Critter Corner” and selling her crocheted figures for about four years now. Crocheting has been her hobby for over 30 years.
She stated that crocheting is a little harder as someone who is left-handed, but she taught herself how to do it.
“It’s been quite a journey for me,” Bates said. “It’s a process and it takes me about three to four hours to make one. It takes a lot longer than people think.”
Bates has been crafty her entire life. In her previous career, she worked in a dress factory in Meshoppen. Post-retirement, she decided to pursue another creative outlet.
“I don’t need to crochet to make a living, I’m just doing it because I love it and its really fun to do,” she said.
Her crocheting process begins with the selection of a pattern she either creates herself or sees on Pinterest. She then selects colorful threads and proceeds to make each individual part of the crocheted animal before putting it all together.
Big items cost around $20 while smaller ones are $15. She even makes little bumblebees for $3.
“I like to keep my prices where everybody can buy and enjoy them, and I haven’t had any trouble selling them at all,” she said.
Bates has branched out into creating popular fictional characters like Spider-Man, Yoda and the Minions. She also takes special orders that people request.
“It’s so fun to see them come out in the way that I want them to and they all look different,” she said. “My best selling creation is of an opossum with its babies on its back.”
The creations can be found at craft shows throughout Bradford County as well as the Blue Heron artisan shop in Wyalusing. Bates also donates some of the items and create baskets for charity that she calls “A Basket of Diane’s Critters.”
“I have made a lot of people happy with my crafts, so it’s been really fun,” she said.
