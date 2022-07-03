Happy Tails to host open house July 9

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The doors of Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, located in Burlington Township, will officially open to the public on Saturday, July 9 with an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The long-awaited opening means that the facility will be ready to accept cats, dogs, and other small animals in need of shelter, food, and basic care. At the open house, Happy Tails personnel invite the general public to visit with the first residents, tour the inside of the building, enjoy refreshments, and participate in a 50/50 raffle, a lottery tree, and yard games.
The history of the shelter goes back to 2003, when a small group of animal lovers saw a local need for a no-kill shelter. Previously, there had been no such shelter in Bradford County. After serious research, incorporation, donations, and many fund-raisers, land was purchased and an architect was hired.
For eight years, with guidance from a board of directors and funds raised by a handful of volunteers, the structure was built as money was available.
Over those years, generous donors have also been responsible for the completion of the building, which is not only beautiful, but state-of-the-art, as well. For example, many sky lights emit natural light and warmth from the sun. In addition, a unique sewage system vacuums away animal waste.
Various rooms and specialty spaces can be found throughout, including an indoor play area called camp, which refers to the dogs’ living and exercise section. The walls there, painted by local artist Amber Cook, depict smiling dogs playing and tent-camping.
For those individuals who have literally labored at the building, for those who have poured over ideas and plans, for those who have worked many hours at sales and projects, and for those who have ungrudgingly, contributed money, time after time, year after year, Happy Tails No-Kill Animal shelter is a dream come true.
A spokesperson for the shelter says, “This shelter is a haven for homeless, abused, or abandoned pets, where we will try to nourish and rehabilitate them. It is a place where we want them to find hope again.”
While employees become accustomed to schedules and duties, the shelter will be operational for business on weekends only until August, when full-time hours will be announced.
Happy Tails Shelter is located at 500 Cemetery Road, Towanda. For more information, visit Facebook, happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com, or call (570) 485-9750.
