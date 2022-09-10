SAYRE — A Sayre bakery will add holiday themed treats to its selection of baked goods that people with allergies or lactose intolerance can enjoy.
The Honey Bean Bakery will sell fall and Halloween themed cupcakes, donuts and cakes at its 429 N. Keystone Ave. location. Fall themed goods will be available next week, while Halloween themed treats will launch around Oct. 1. Last year, baked goods were shaped like pumpkins, skulls and leaves to fit the season.
“For almost every holiday, I’ll do something holiday themed and have pre-orders online,” said owner Vanessa Reed. “I’ll have decorated sugar cookies, cupcakes decorated spooky and Thanksgiving items, so people don’t have to worry about baking for Thanksgiving. They can just grab stuff here for dinners and desserts and go.”
There will also be pumpkin flavored drinks and hot chocolate for sale at the store. Born and raised in the Athens area, Reed enjoys crafting delicious goods that can be enjoyed by the Valley community.
“Everything is small batched, so I really try to focus on bringing fresh items every day,” Reed expressed. “That’s always been something I have been very passionate about.”
Reed stated her treats can be eaten by people with allergies or lactose intolerance, which distinguishes her from other bakeries. She said that the business has developed a big gluten-free following, but she also makes vegan items that are dairy-free and egg-free. Her cakes have dairy-free frosting as well.
“I’m personally lactose intolerant, so I know how hard it is to find dairy-free items,” Reed said. “I’m glad to help because I know a lot of people have a hard time finding that.”
Having lactose intolerance yet loving baked goods has always been hard, Reed expressed. However, the last few years have become a little easier due to more availability of dairy-free options, she noted.
“It was always difficult growing up, so I am always humbled and happy to see when parents come in and they are able to find a special dessert for their kids,” she said.
Reed started The Honey Bean with small custom orders at first. She received her license in retail food establishment from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in 2019. Her plan was to open the physical store in the spring of 2020, but it had to be delayed until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although she had another job at the time, she finally went full-time at the bakery in June 2021.
“There has been really great support for local and small businesses here,” she said. “I see it daily from the community and amongst local businesses supporting each other.”
Reed is a self-taught baker who graduated from Marywood University with a degree in business marketing. Being able to combine her business knowledge and baking hobby into a career has been a dream come true, she expressed.
“As a kid, we would go on vacation or out of town and I would always find unique bake shops to go to because it was fun to see them,” she recalled. “I wished that we had a cupcake shop or treat shop that people could run into and grab something.”
She stated that her daily routine can easily change depending on what she needs to make, especially for custom orders.
“I try to make everything fresh for the next day. I am in the shop in the morning helping customers and then later in the night I am prepping for the following day or days to come,” she said.
The Honey Bean’s most popular items are cupcakes and sugar cookies, which are also Reed’s favorites to make.
“Sugar cookies are fun because they are decorative and are usually personalized, so I always have a fun time putting them together,” Reed said.
The Honey Bean’s fall hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The store will be opened on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call (607) 857-1713. People can go online to www.thehoneybean.square.site or email hello.thehoneybean@gmail.com.
