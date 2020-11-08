Mark Linderman and Susan Linderman to Elsiha E. Copeland and Michael S. Copeland for property in Litchfield Twp. for $323,950.
Brian Canfield and Michele Canfield to Karen A. Decker and Jeffrey K. Decker for property in New Albany Borough for $15,000.
Rae Ann Fischer to Frank Martin Miller and Frank John Miller for property in Stevens Twp. for $127,500.
Colin J. Toomey to Margo Miller for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Miracle Owens to Toby Lee for property in Athens Twp. for $2,000.
Arlene Belza Executrix, Richard G. Belza Estate to Richard Belza II Trustee, Belza family Trust for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $100.
Jesse Chesla and Taylore N. Chesla to Ronald Kirk Condle for property in Wysox Twp. for $272,000.
Jeremy Motsch and Lacey Motsch to Tori B. Vandermark for property in Wysox Twp. for $184,000.
Cheryl A. Henry to Walter G. Henry Jr. of Albany Twp. for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
Walter G. Henry Jr. to Cheryl Henry of Albany Twp. for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
Clifton R. Welch, Dorcas M. Welch Peake, Dorcas M. Peake Welch AKA, to Clifton R. Welch Trustee, Clifton R. Welch Living Trust for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
414 Canton LP to Eric Krise for property in LeRoy Twp. for $180,000.
William M. Altemose and Naomi R. Altemose to Mark E. Wilgus and Michelle L. Wilgus for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Constance Y. Barrett to Peregrine EP for 4 properties in LeRoy Twp and 14 properties in Franklin Twp. for $10.
Todd M. Corbin, Victoria Corbin, Keith B. Corbin and Mary Corbin to John Johnson and Tara Johnson for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $85,000.
Deublers Bike Accessories Inc. to Joseph E. Deubler for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Lance E. Wellener, Robin Kay Wellener to Carl B. Wellener for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Lauren J. Jones and Mitchell Jones to Lauren J. Jones for property in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Richard White to Justin Sluyter for property in North Towanda Twp. for $186,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Timothy O’Connor for property in South Waverly Borough for $32,000.
Ronald C. Fahrenbach and Kelly A. Fahrenback to Brian S. Canfield and Michele Canfield for property in Albany Twp. for $180,000.
Martin E. Homan Jr. and Maryanne S. Homan to Robert Denne for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $250,000.
Gemma M. Campbell to Elizabeth B. Paramore for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $199,000.
SBTD Family Limited Partnership to Patrick J. Kennedy and Dorinda M. Kennedy for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $56,000.
Dorothy G. Brink to Charles Pierce for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
James Clouse to Victoria Clouse for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Kay S. Kelly and James H. Kelly to Charles M. Dunham, Nancy Dunham and Crystal A. Parks for property in Smithfield Twp. for $40,000.
Gregory D. Jennings and Janet Jennings to Harvey A. Fitzwater and Amber J. Fitzwater for property in LeRoy twp. for $100,000.
Terry S. Bogorad to SKR Surface for property in Terry Twp. for $10.
Edward B. Pepper, Pamela J. Pepper, Danielle Hugo, Brad Hugo, Bradley T. Hugo AKA to Bradley T. Hugo, Brad Hugo AKA, and Danielle M. Hugo for property in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Caroline I. Bentley to Caroline I. Bentley, Deena Culver, Robert L. Bentley and Tracy Berryman for property in Waverly Boro for $1.
Wysox Volunteer Fire Company to Bradford County for property in Wysox Twp. for $260,000.
Bradford County to Wyalusing Borough for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
DBC Birk Limited Partnership to John F. Kizer IV for 2 properties in Standing Stone Twp. for $305,000.
Richard Bashore and Yvonne Bashore to Daniel J. Satterly and Krista I. Satterly for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $30,000.
Candi Snyder to Wilmot Twp. for property in Wilmot Twp. for $123,000.
Michael J. McGroarty and Margaret M. McGroarty to Daniel L. Nolt for property in New Albany Borough for $10,000.
Honey L. Chilson to Daniel R. Winterringer for property in Litchfield Twp. for $140,000.
Leo H. Kipps Jr. to Edward L. Travis Estate, Scott E. Hawley Administrator, Scott E. Hawley, Brian D. Hawley, Gregory J. Hawley and Jeffrey R. Hawley for property in Albany Twp. for $50,000.
Eric A. Larrabee to Joseph Petronico for property in Herrick Twp. for $123,000.
Connie B. Williams to Robert D. Bryfogle for property in Asylum twp. for $185,000.
LeRoy Sportsmans Association Inc. to David DeCristo and Amy DeCristo for 2 properties in Granville Twp. for $70,000.
Dillon M. Morrison and Brittany E. Morrison to Alex G. Schrader, Corbyn Schrader and Alex Schrader AKA for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $77,500.
Hilfiger Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Scott C. Palmer and Robin R. Palmer to Canton Borough Authority for property in Canton Borough for $1.00
Jeanette Mathews to Daniel Lennon for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Julius M. Canale to William Blair Scheinler, Monica McCasland Scheinler for property in Canton Twp. for $351,015.
Cynthia A. Newton, Cynthia A. Ogden Newton AKA to Albert R. Ogden III for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Norman R. Catlin to Thomas W. Struble and Patricia A. Struble for 2 properties in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Merlin J. Horn, Barbara Horn, James M. Smith, Tiffany P. Smith to Arthur J. Dustman IV, Arthur J. Dustman III, Charmaine Dustman for property in Franklin Twp. for $205,000.
Robert A. Wheeler, Marie A. Wheeler, to Howard W. Visscher and Carol A. Visscher for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $35,000.
Wentzel J. Briar Jr. and Lillian Briar to Timothy P. Dubois and Sherri L Dubois for property in Ulster Twp. for $359,000.
Energy Assurance Technology to Riverside Property Holdings for property in Athend Twp. for $200,000.
Reuter J. Patterson, Lexa C. Reuter to John J. Calaman, Marjorie T. Nesbit and Torie E. Juta Man for property in Wysox Twp for $225,000.
John Flynn and Mary Anne Flynn to Richard H. Jenner Jr. for property in Albany Twp. for $3,000.
Rocco A. Ventura to Peter L. Stegner Jr. and Amy Stegner for property in Orwell Twp. for $195,000.
Walter G. Henry Jr. to Henry Brothers LP for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
Andrew J. Otis to Andrew J. Otis and Corinne D. Otis for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Candace Chilson to Virginia Pearce for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Larry M. Chilson and Dawn M. Chilson to Larry M. Chilson and Dawn M. Chilson for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Canton Borough Authority to Hilfiger Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Scott C. Palmer and Robin R. Palmer for property in Canton Twp. for $2,000.
Harry L. Fisher Jr. Trustee, Nancy L. Fisher Trustee, Fisher Family Real Estate Protector Trust, Harry Fisher Jr. Gas Protector Trust, Nancy L. Fisher Gas Protector Trust, to Frank J. Gerenser III and Beth A. Gerenser for property in Granville Twp. for $280,000.
Max Weed and Darlene Weed to Eric A. Faust and Cheryl A. Faust for property in Columbia Twp. for $60,000.
John B. Watkins to Maloney Realty LLC for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $95,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Deveopment to Kendale Capital and Howard Capital for property in Wyalusing Borough for $46,600.
Charles H. Space III to Charles H. Space III and Linda B. Space for property in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Martin D. Coates, Patricia Coates, Patrick Beebe, Jack A. Coates J. Susan Coates, Alan E. Coates, Lynda Coates, Katrina A. Wilkins and Drew R. Wilkins, Nancy C. Beebe to Jack A. Coates Jr. and Susan Coates for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $110,000.
Martin C. Coates Trustee, Nancy C. Coates Trustee, Alyce M. Coates Income Only Protector Trust to Martin D. Coates, nancy C. Coates, Jack A. Coates Jr., Alan E. Coates, Katrina A. Wilkins for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Betty J. Steitzer and Brenda J. Munkittrick (POA) to Scott J. Palmieri and Lisa M. Palmieri for property in Monroe Borough for $106,000.
