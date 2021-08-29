Allen J. Westerbaan and Kimberly Westerbaan to Jacob Westerbaan for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Dawn M. Lewis to Loran Roupp and Michelle C. Roupp for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Vanessa R. Boykin, Curtis D. Boykin, Bradford County Sheriff to US Bank National Association Trustee, Residential Asset Securities Corporation for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
David G. Dunn and Susan R. Dunn to Keith J. Lamphere for property in Monroe Twp. for $156,900.
Howard W. Visscher and Carol A. Visscher to Dennis Munn and Jane M. Munn for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $80,000.
Brett J. Sitas to Brett J. Sitas and Phyllis L. Hughes for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Maureen P. Dempsey Executor, John Joseph Dempsey Jr. Executor, John J. Dempsey Estate to Maureen P. Dempsey, John Joseph Dempsey Jr., Carol Ann Hill, Terrence Jude Dempsey, Kevin Francis Dempsey, Karen E. Dempsey and Megan M. Dempsey for 2 properties in Terry Twp. for $1.
Brett C. Bloom Executor, Roy D. Bloom Estate to Brett C. Bloom and Robert Bloom for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
James Kindler, Michael Kindler and Charles Kindler to Philip Dunn and Philip John Dunn for property in Terry Twp. for $18,000.
Donna Langelier Executrix, Daniel T. Evans Estate to Richard V. Gualtieri, Violet T. Gualtieri and Donna Santorelli for property in Athens Twp. for $65,000.
Charles F. LaBarre Jr. and Arlene F. LaBarre to Charles F. LaBarre III and Brett A. LaBarre for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Thomas E. Pine, Penny V. Pine, Kathleen P. Morris, Kathleen P. Close and Alfred C. Close to Thomas E. Pine, Penny V. Pine, Kathleen P. Close and Alfred C. Close for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Ronald Naso and Sharon Naso to Eric B. Gaydos and Alexandria N. Gaydos for property in Smithfield Twp. for $299,000.
Katherine Leljedal to Curtis H. Leljedal and Teresa Leljedal for property in Overton Twp. for $45,000.
Maggie M. Pratt and Scott J. Pratt to Brandon R. Spiak for property in Granville Twp. for $145,000.
Scott M. Harkness and Michelle L. Harkness to Michelle L. Harkness for 2 properties in Troy Borough for $1.
Jacqueline A. Bingham POA, Jack Weimar to Terry E. Detweiler and Martha J. Detweiler for property in Alba Borough for $32,000.
Roger L. Blatz and Betty A. Blatz to Glenn L. Blatz and Lisa Blatz for 2 properties in Tuscarora Twp. for $40,000.
John S. Clark and Laura Clark to Jonathan Clark and Erica Clark for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $90,000.
Jacqueline I. Case Executrix, Kenneth R. Case Estate to Jacqueline I. Case for property in Burlington Borough for $1.
Susie L. Nichols to James William Nichols and Mary Theresa Woodard for 2 properties in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.