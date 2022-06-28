Gas prices have become a regular concern of Americans across the country. Even as oil producers make record profits, working Americans often struggle to cope with the pain at the pump. In response to this, some companies have started to change business practices to try and relieve some of the strain on their customers.
Sheetz, a gas station brand with more than 650 locations in the Mid-Atlantic states, announced Monday that they would lower the prices of gas at their stores through the July 4th weekend.
Unleaded 88 gasoline sold at Sheetz locations will sell for $3.99 a gallon, while the hybrid fuel E85 with large quantities of ethanol used in flexible fuel vehicles will drop down to $3.49 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania according to AAA was $4.95 at the time of Sheetz’s statement. Bradford County drivers will particularly feel the relief, as they currently pay the highest gas prices in the state according to AAA.
Currently, Bradford County is home to just one Sheetz in Wysox, with locations in Williamsport and Mansfield being the next closest.
The announcement comes after measures taken by state and federal government officials to address the gas price crisis have not had an effect. President Joe Biden announced last week a temporary suspension of the 18 cent federal gas tax, while some in Congress have called for a surtax on excessive oil company profits. Analysts note the high price of gas at the pump has not correlated with the price of oil per barrel, indicating the price of gas should be lower.
Sheetz has indicated the price reduction will only last through the July 4th holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.