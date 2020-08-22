Tri-County awards $5,000 grant to The Salvation Army

Matt Whiting, chairman of the Tri-County Board of Directors, presents a $5,000 grant to George Dunn, caseworker for The Salvation Army, that will be used to provide food, housing and energy assistance to Bradford County residents experiencing financial difficulties. Taking part in the check presentation are, from left to right, Tri-County Director of Member Services Bryan Berguson, Whiting, Tri-County President and CEO Craig Eccher, Dunn, and Michael Cipilewski, Northeastern Pennsylvania regional manager for The Salvation Army Service Extension Department.