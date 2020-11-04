The Canton Warriors will face Galeton in the District 4, Class A volleyball final on Thursday after both teams won in the semis on Thursday.
Canton reached the final with a 3-0 sweep of Sugar Valley Rural Charter 25-12, 25-10, 25-10.
Annie Gaiotti had nine points, four aces, five kills and five digs for Canton and Aislyn Williams had four points, two aces, two kills, a dig and three blocks.
Gracie Covert had six points and two kills, with a dig, and Rachel Martin had four points, an ace, five kills, an assist and five digs.
Jillian Shay had 13 points, six aces and three digs and Carmya Martell had 18 points, seven aces, a kill, 17 assists, three digs and a block and Trisha Gilbert had 20 points, seven aces, two kills and six digs.
GALETON 3, NEB 1
25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
Tressa Succowich had two kills, 24 digs and an ace for Galeton and Alexis Johnson had eight kills, four blocks, an assist, eight digs and three aces.
Olivia Rohrbaugh had six kills, 28 digs and two aces and Alli Macensky had seven kills, three blocks, a dig and an ace.
Makenna Shuemaker had eight assists, 18 digs and two aces and Lauren Sauley had three kills, 10 assists, 20 digs and an ace, while Mikayla Schott had 34 digs.
Chloe Baker had 10 kills, 22 digs, eight points and an ace and Megan Kovacs had five points, two digs and a block.
Kylie Lewis had 11 assists, two points and 13 digs and Lauryn Schultz had 10 points, an ace, two kills, three assists and 27 digs.
Emily Susanj had six points, 23 kills, 18 digs and two blocks and Julianna Susanj had nine points, two kills, 20 assists and 11 digs, while Kiara Thetga had two points and nine digs.
