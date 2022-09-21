North Penn-Liberty knew that their six-year unbeaten streak in NTL play would be challenged by defending Class-A state semifinalists Canton on Tuesday night.
It looked like it was going to be snapped, too, after Canton dominated the first set 25-13 as North Penn-Liberty looked as out of sorts as they have during that streak that dates back to the start of the 2017 season.
But, the switch flipped, and North Penn-Liberty won the next three sets 25-9, 25-23 and 25-10 to get the victory and keep their streak alive.
“We just came together as a team and we talked about what we need to do together and just what we needed to fix,” Mountie middle hitter Peyton Chapel said.
They had a lot to fix after that first set. Their serve receive cost them eleven points in the first set and the Mounties were never in system to provide attack attempts to their powerhouse hitters.
But, North Penn-Liberty slowly found their serve receive and defensive game and that’s when the hitters got to work. All-Stater Darby Stetter, Chapel, Sage Lehman, and Ella Swingle all had strong nights in attack, and when in system, North Penn-Liberty looked like the team that many thought could make a deep run in the state playoffs this year.
“That’s what we’re trying to get building up to. Our offense is our strong point, so that’s what we’re really trying to work for,” Chapel said.
Chapel was a big reason for the Mounties’ success Tuesday.
She dominated the center of the court Tuesday night in Liberty against a pair of middle hitters for Canton in Aislyn Williams and Jillaney Hartford. Chapel’s explosiveness off the floor gave the Warriors fits all night.
The Mounties ran away with the second set behind a flurry of Warrior errors. But, the third set seemed eerily similar to the first as North Penn-Liberty could not get in system at all due to poor passing and found themselves down 18-9l.
From there, everything changed. North Penn-Liberty ran off 14 of the next 19 points behind supreme play from Darby Stetter to force a Canton timeout at 23-23.
In that timeout huddle, Mountie coach Mitch Stetter emphatically told his players they deserved to win the set, and they did when Ella Swingle found the floor on set point.
“It was looking pretty bleak at (18-9),” he said. “But then we had a few good serves and got a few points and all of a sudden we’re back. It’s like, ‘let’s go after this.’ That changed the mindset and got it done.”
The fourth set was all Mounties as Darby Stetter took over. By the time Canton could catch its breath, it was 12-4 and the rout was on.
“I thought ‘we have to win this thing.’ This is like one of the big games of the season. We only play them once because they’re (in the NTL small school division), It’s just like a really big game for us. Like let’s put it in gear and like because we can do it,” Darby Stetter said.
For Canton, it is a small setback with all of their goals in front of them. It was their first match of the year at full strength and they showed the potential to get back to the state semifinals and even further at times.
But, the Mounties surely got the most out of the match. Not only did they win, but they did it facing adversity and turning that into their best volleyball of the young season.
After being upset by Wyalusing in last year’s AA district final, it’s a hungry group of athletes ready to get back on top.
“It’s a character-building match. Hopefully, we can use this as a springboard to get some victories the rest of the season,” Mitch Stetter said.
Canton will visit Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.