Canton 3, Wyalusing 0
CANTON — Canton volleyball topped Wyalusing at home on Wednesday, sweeping the Lady Rams 3-0, to improve to 3-3 on the season.
Canton took the first set 26-24, before winning the second set 25-12. Wyalusing rallied in the third set as the match was tied 24-24, but Canton took the final two points to complete the sweep.
For the Lady Warriors, Addi Pepper tallied nine kills, eight assists, five digs and an ace, while Nevaeh Vroman had 11 digs, 11 assists, and four aces. Kendall Kitchen had 12 digs, four aces and an assist, and Tara Gilbert added nine kills, eight digs and a pair of aces. Chelsea Lehman had four digs, four kills, an assist and a block, while Makenna Seachrist had five kills, two digs and an ace. Cailyn VanNoy tallied three digs, three kills, an ace and assist and Kaylynn Pidcoe totaled two digs. Vayda Bryan had three assists for Canton in the win.
“This is probably the best offensively that I’ve seen them play,” Canton coach Jackie Thompson said. “They’re starting to work as a group and came together with a little more confidence, so I’ll take it.”
Canton (3-3) will host North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday, while Wyalusing will host Elk Lake on Monday.
