Carlyle Bagley Jr., 74, long-time Canton area resident, passed away at the Wyalusing Personal Care Home.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton, Pennsylvania.
Carlyle Bagley Jr., 74, long-time Canton area resident, passed away at the Wyalusing Personal Care Home.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton, Pennsylvania.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.