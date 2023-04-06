Central Bradford County municipalities see largely empty primary ballots

With the May 16 primary rapidly approaching, some municipal elections are more notable for who isn’t running rather that who is. Several executive positions in municipalities in the heart of Braford County do not have a formal candidate filed from either political party. This could lead to dark horse write-in candidates taking seemingly un-sought positions.
The municipalities covered in this article are Burlington Borough, Burlington Township, Franklin Township, Granville Township, and West Burlington Township. The offices up for election in these municipalities is listed below:
Burlington Borough — Council Four-Year Term, Vote for no more than two
No candidate filed
Burlington Borough — Council Two-Year Term, Vote for no more than two
No candidate filed
Burlington Borough — Auditor Six-Year Term
No candidate filed
Burlington Borough — Auditor Four-Year Term
No candidate filed
Burlington Borough — Auditor Two-Year Term
No candidate filed
Burlington Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term
Michael N. Wolfe
Burlington Township — Supervisor Two-Year Term
No candidate filed
Burlington Township — Auditor Six-Year Term
No candidate filed
Burlington Township — Auditor Four-Year Term
No candidate filed
Burlington Township — Auditor Two-Year Term
No candidate filed
Franklin Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term
Debbie Jo Roth
Franklin Township — Auditor Six-Year Term
No candidate filed
Franklin Township — Auditor Four-Year Term
No candidate filed
Franklin Township — Auditor Two-Year Term
No candidate filed
Granville Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term
No candidate filed
Granville Township — Auditor Four-Year Term
No candidate filed
West Burlington Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term
No candidate filed
West Burlington Township — Auditor Six-Year Term
No candidate filed
West Burlington Township — Auditor Four-Year Term
No candidate filed
Voting day is May 16. Those wishing to register to vote before then must contact the Bradford County Department of Elections prior to May 1 in order to qualify to vote in these elections.
Information regarding voting can be found on their website hbradfordcountypa.org/department/elections. They can also be reached via phone at (570) 265-1717
