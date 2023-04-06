Central Bradford County municipalities see largely empty primary ballots

Voters must register by May 1 for the May 16 primary.

 Review File Photo

With the May 16 primary rapidly approaching, some municipal elections are more notable for who isn’t running rather that who is. Several executive positions in municipalities in the heart of Braford County do not have a formal candidate filed from either political party. This could lead to dark horse write-in candidates taking seemingly un-sought positions.

The municipalities covered in this article are Burlington Borough, Burlington Township, Franklin Township, Granville Township, and West Burlington Township. The offices up for election in these municipalities is listed below:

Burlington Borough — Council Four-Year Term, Vote for no more than two

No candidate filed

Burlington Borough — Council Two-Year Term, Vote for no more than two

No candidate filed

Burlington Borough — Auditor Six-Year Term

No candidate filed

Burlington Borough — Auditor Four-Year Term

No candidate filed

Burlington Borough — Auditor Two-Year Term

No candidate filed

Burlington Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term

Michael N. Wolfe

Burlington Township — Supervisor Two-Year Term

No candidate filed

Burlington Township — Auditor Six-Year Term

No candidate filed

Burlington Township — Auditor Four-Year Term

No candidate filed

Burlington Township — Auditor Two-Year Term

No candidate filed

Franklin Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term

Debbie Jo Roth

Franklin Township — Auditor Six-Year Term

No candidate filed

Franklin Township — Auditor Four-Year Term

No candidate filed

Franklin Township — Auditor Two-Year Term

No candidate filed

Granville Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term

No candidate filed

Granville Township — Auditor Four-Year Term

No candidate filed

West Burlington Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term

No candidate filed

West Burlington Township — Auditor Six-Year Term

No candidate filed

West Burlington Township — Auditor Four-Year Term

No candidate filed

Voting day is May 16. Those wishing to register to vote before then must contact the Bradford County Department of Elections prior to May 1 in order to qualify to vote in these elections.

Information regarding voting can be found on their website hbradfordcountypa.org/department/elections. They can also be reached via phone at (570) 265-1717

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.