TOPS 0836 met on January 26th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 11 members weigh in. The TOPS best losers were Becky Beatty and Mary Rockwell. Our weekly KOPS best loser was JoAnne Stevens. The TOPS box went to Becky Beatty and Mary Rockwell for their first week and the KOPS box went to Nancy Mechling for her 2nd week. Our $2.00 winner went to Ann. Our $5.00 winner went to JoAnne Stevens. Next weeks contenders are as followed: Mary Rockwell, JoAnne Stevens, Rosie Sites, Ann, and Ron Rockwell. The weekly forbidden food is Chocolate. The fruit baskets went to Becky Beatty, Mary Rockwell, and JoAnne Stevens.
The program for the night was our monthly soup and sandwich fundraiser in which we made a total of $65.
Next week’s program will be held by our leader Loretta Kukaites.
For more information, it is as followed: We meet every Thursday night at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with weigh in from 4:30 – 5:30. With a brief meeting to follow. For all other information, please contact our Leader, Loretta Kukaites at 570-265-5163. Or our Co-Leader Ron Rockwell at 570-297-2862. We can also be found on Facebook at TOPS0836 Towanda.
