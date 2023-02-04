A local student has made SUNY Cortland’s Dean’s List.
Emily Caravan of Athens is studying Inclusive Early Child Education and was able to earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average to qualify during the Fall 2022 Semester.
Three local students earned recognition on Bucknell University’s Dean’s List.
Arian Gambrell of Sayre, Carina Beebe of Wyalusing, and Enzo Ottaviani of Wysox each earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 to qualify for the Fall 2022 Semester.
Commonwealth University released its list of students who earned a 3.5 grade point average in the Fall 2022 Semester and more than twenty local students attending its Bloomsburg campus managed to reach that lofty mark. They are listed below with their hometowns and majors.
• Daisy Bailey, a PTE/Business Education major, of Towanda
• Janie Barrett, a Business Admin/Management BSBA major, of Columbia Cross Roads
• Anthony Bisignano, a Exercise Science BS major, of Rome
• Alyiah Byrd, a Health Sciences BS major, of Sayre
• Anna Coller, a Mass Communication BA major, of Sayre
• Molly Davison, a Nursing BSN major, of Troy
• Jazlynn Dekay, a PTE*Early Childhood (PK-4) major, of Sayre
• Sailor George, a Biology BA major, of Towanda
• Alyssa Gisler, a Science Tech Undeclared major, of Dushore
• Megan Kovacs, a Biology BS major, of Rome
• Olivia Lykens, a Early Childhood (PK-4) BSEd major, of Wyalusing
• Emily Morris, a Technical Leadership BAS major, of Towanda
• Seriana Nitcznski, a Early Childhood (PK-4) BSEd major, of Dushore
• Andrew Okolowski Jr., a Music BA major, of Mildred
• Sophia Oliver, a Social Work BSW major, of Troy
• Avery Priester, a Psychology BA major, of East Smithfield
• Keegan Rude, a Accounting BSBA major, of Sayre
• Alexis Schoonover, a Bus Admin*Finance BSBA major, of Wyalusing
• Grace Sherman, a Exercise Science BS major, of Troy
• Abigail Sindoni, a Prof Sales and Marketing BSBA major, of Sayre
• Collin Towner, a English BA major, of Rome
More than fifty local students earned recognition in Mansfield University’s Dean’s List in the Fall 2022 Semester. These students all achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending Mansfield full time. They are listed below with their hometown.
• Samantha Albright of Dushore
• Ethan Allen of Ulster
• Jacob Bacorn of Dushore
• Sadie Beers of Granville Summit
• Lucia Briar of Ulster
• Carrie Brown of Troy
• Hannah Chandler of Monroeton
• Carrie Claypool of Sayre
• Brody Cole of Troy
• Cassidy Crawford of Alba
• Matthew Dimick of Milan
• Madison Doss of Towanda
• Lila Ellis of Towanda
• Heidi Elston of Sayre
• James Esposito of Sayre
• Elijah Flood of Rome
• Braxton Fuller of Sayre
• Alexis Garrison of Towanda
• Stacy Gilbert of Forksville
• Oakley Gorman of Athens
• Madisyn Hart of Gillett
• Paige Heath of Granville Summit
• Isabella Heffner of Troy
• Jenna Hemighaus of Dushore
• Samuel Jacobsen of Towanda
• Jenna Johnson of Monroeton
• Crystal Jones of Troy
• Lilli Kjellander of Gillett
• Todd Koss of Towanda
• Tanner Kunkle of Towanda
• Tarah Loziere of Athens
• Matthew Mahoney of Towanda
• Gina Mazariegos of Sayre
• Shantel McCaslin of Troy
• Maggie Miller of Towanda
• Katie Montgomery of Towanda
• Jedidiah Newhart of Troy
• Camdyn Oldroyd of Gillett
• Dane Packard of Troy
• Jaime Palmer of Troy
• Alexandria Parks of LeRaysville
• Joshua Patton of Granville Smt
• Abigail Plouse of Gillett
• Brenda Purdy of Towanda
• Emily Rathbun of Ulster
• Eowyn Robinson of Troy
• Carter Route of Canton
• Hannah Route of Canton
• Rebecca Saxon of Monroeton
• Brianna Sharts of Wyalusing
• Sierra Shedden of Canton
• Derek Simpson of Ulster
• Alessandra Smiley of Towanda
• Madyson Steinbrunner of Canton
• Kiara Thetga of Wysox
• Alacia White of Towanda
• MacKenzie Wilkerson of Athens
The following local students earned a 4.0 grade point average at Mansfield in the Fall 2022 Semester and qualified for the President’s List.
• Seth Anderson of Troy
• Silas Binford of Canton
• Kevin Butters of Troy
• Katie Case of Troy
• Jason Gao of Athens
• Ashlyn Harkness of Columbia Cross Roads
• Jordyn Hurlburt of Gillett
• Dawcin Jones of Columbia Cross Roads
• Reagan Kelley of Canton
• Anna Lewis of Columbia Cross Roads
• Alexandra Martin of Sayre
• Colleen Mihalek of Rome
• Audrey Noldy of Sayre
• Adam Shay of Columbia Cross Roads
• Daniel Teeter of Sayre
• Kayla Thompson of Athens
• Imari VanDyke of Sayre
Lock Haven University students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average in order to qualify for the Dean’s List. Fifteen local students were named to that list for the Fall 2022 Semester. They are:
• Cameron Bellows, of Canton, PA
• Hunter McClellan, of Granville Smt, PA
• Nathan Martin, of Troy, PA
• Riley McClellan, of Granville Summit, PA
• Cody VanBenthuysen, of Sayre, PA
• Reese Allen, of Canton, PA
• Garrett Cooper, of Rome, PA
• Nicholas Marino, of Warren Center, PA
• Roy McClelland Jr., of Columbia Cross Roads, PA
• Coral Root, of Canton, PA
• Marissa Bulkley, of Granville Summit, PA
• Kara Brown, of Le Raysville, PA
• Sarah Bailey, of Sayre, PA
• Shelby Kepner, of Sayre, PA
• Dane Carpenter, of Laporte, PA
In order to qualify for Dean’s List at the University of Scranton, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better. Local student Angela Hudock of Sayre was able to successfully achieve that mark for the Fall 2022 Semester as she studies biochemistry and cell and molecular biology at the university.
Troy graduate Katherine Polakowski was able to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average at the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering and was named to the Dean’s List there for the Fall 2022 Semester.
Three local students were also selected to Delaware Valley University’s Dean’s List. Raegan Braund of Milan, Taylor Gilbert of Canton, and Maisie Neuber of Rome earned high enough marks to achieve this feat in the Fall 2022 Semester.
