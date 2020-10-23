Contention continues at Canton police committee meeting

CANTON — More accusations, and responses to accusation were brought to the table during a Canton Borough Police Committee meeting last week.
Mayor Richard Porter informed that a complaint had been filed from Canton Borough Police officer Michael Northrup which stated that Canton Borough Police Chief Doug Seeley is “watching (the borough building) constantly” through the cameras inside the building that he has access to on his phone.
Porter stated that while he “(doesn’t) care” if the Chief watches the cameras from home the issue is that Seeley’s wife, Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley has access to the video as well.
“What happens in the police department is none of her business,” Porter said.
Doug Seeley agreed that police department business is not of Amy’s concern, and stated that he does not watch the cameras at home unless there is an issue in the borough or he knows the police department is holding “prisoners.”
“I can’t watch it because to me it’s against the law unless you have an incident that happened...then we can check the cameras, but it’s against the law to see what’s on that screen (the computer screen when other officers are working),” Seeley commented.
When asked by Porter if he can access the cameras on his phone, Seeley stated, “yes I can, but I don’t watch it unless something is happening in the borough or in the office, if they have prisoners, I do watch it. But I watch the holding area, not the office camera, holding, where they hold the prisoners, that’s what I watch...not (while) they’re doing their paperwork and stuff like that because I’m not saying it’s against the law to read what’s on the screen but I don’t do that.”
Two citizens were also present, representing complaints that had been voiced at the October Canton Borough Council meeting including citizen Shawn Miller.
Canton Borough Solicitor David Brann stated that many of the complaints, including those made by Miller were “far removed in time” and that he “probably shouldn’t have even brought up the two by the Millers that happened in 2018” during the board meeting.
“As a borough council we deal with current events and if somebody brings something up in 2018, 2017, 2015, 2011 and the 1990’s then what we’re doing is we’re kind of starting...to become an inquisition court so anybody, you can go out and recruit people and say hey, if you’ve got anything bad to say about somebody come on it. Now I’m real worried about going that route...I’m just worried about people coming in here and because at that point you might have a personal beef with somebody and you have to question the motivation when you go back over a course of time whether it’s a year or two years, five years, ten years, what’s the motivation for coming in at that time,” Brann stated. “And if somebody’s out there recruiting people to do that then you have ask what the motivation is for that person there. The Spanish did this for 350 years, it was the darkest history in their period of time. Salem, Massachusetts did this, it was a bad, dark period in their time. I don’t want to get in that situation.”
Brann stated that if a community member has a “legitimate issue” within the last few months council should discuss it “but if it’s going past that period of time I’m worried that we’re going to get consumed with becoming a court of inquisition and not focused on the here and now. What we do here is to benefit Canton Borough and I’m just afraid that if we get off that track and we start going back...really what are we doing? What’s the motivation? It’s basically like hey, I see that there might be somebody vulnerable because there was a bad article in a newspaper, I see they’re vulnerable, guess what, I’m going to come in here and now I’m going to have an issue and I’m going to bring it up. My question is why wasn’t it brought up back then when it was relevant?”
Miller asked “what happens when we do bring it in and you don’t get an answer,” noting that he made statements regarding issues in the past, though Brann stated that Miller did not make his complaints through the proper channels.
Shawn Packard, a Canton resident, stated that he feels discussing past complaints is “establishing an ongoing course of conduct.”
“He can go back as far as he needs to, to establish a pattern,” Packard added.
Miller accused Seeley of intemperance and neglect, while Seeley claimed he handled the situation Miller was addressing properly.
Brann told Miller that “at this point (he is) harassing” Seeley.
An anonymous citizen that told council in a former meeting that her son deals drugs in Canton and that she has told Seeley but he has not taken action stated that she had shown Seeley video of drugs being sold in town and he “did nothing.”
Brann, as well as officer Andy Krise told the woman that her report is not enough probably cause to arrest her son.
“What is enough evidence for us to do something about the drug problem in our town?” she asked, also asking if reports were enough evidence for the police to “start watching” those in question.
Seeley commented that Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has started a new drug task force that is “hoping to get out and start helping everybody.”
Councilman Chris Schrader stated that “nothing’s obviously still going to get done here and it’s sad” and added that he believes Seeley “checked off” multiple reasons he could be fired.
“And again the Solicitor is going to argue in his defense for whatever reason,” Schrader said.
Brann stated that represents Canton Borough, not Seeley and that he is attempting to ensure the borough is not sued by Seeley if he is fired and the termination is found to be unlawful.
Brann added that while Schrader has moved to terminate Seeley in prior meetings, because Seeley is a civil servant he would need to be presented with written notice of the termination and given a hearing in which evidence is presented and he is permitted to respond.
Speaking specifically of accusations that Seeley asked Canton street department employees to dispose of drugs and drug paraphernalia, Brann stated that Schrader would have to prove it was an act of illegality or inefficiency and that after speaking with Bradford County Detective Kyle Wisel and attorney Al Ondrey, Brann does not feel it is either.
“I want to make sure if you’re going to do something and you’re going to take drastic action that you have very good evidence to do that because if you do not on either procedural grounds or substantive grounds something bad could happen to the borough and I don’t want to be the one that has to sit there and say yup, I’m sorry I didn’t tell them to act out of abundance of caution,” Brann commented.
Former Canton Borough President Michael Shultz questioned if a photo of drug paraphernalia and alleged illegal substances reportedly destroyed by street department employees that was published in a prior edition of The Daily Review was verified to have been taken in Canton and who submitted the photo (the individual who submitted the photo has asked to remain anonymous.)
“Given your language Chris, especially dealing with the complaints issue, I think it’s safe to say for anyone here that your intent is to punish Doug Seeley regardless of any factual basis and look into investigation, is that correct? It’s a yes or no question,” stated John Raub, who noted that he was speaking as citizen and not within his role as Canton Borough Codes Enforcement Officer.
Schrader answered “no” and Seeley asked “you don’t like me do you?”
Schrader stated that he “has no personal issue” with Doug, to which the Chief commented that he “has to give him credit” because Schrader was “very nice the other day” when the two interacted at Schrader’s place of employment.
“You wanted to terminate him based on a picture in a paper with no actual knowing who submitted it or where it came from. I can see his (Raub’s) point of view on that,” pressed Shultz.
“What’s more concerning with that was the fact that even if he knew who took it and he knew when it was taken, so what? There’s a picture, according to the newspaper Doug asked the street department folks to destroy some evidence back in January of 2016 and if that was true, we don’t know if that is exactly true, but let’s say that was true, what’s the problem with it? How is that inefficiency? How is that illegality? What was he supposed to do,” Brann continued, adding that Schrader “drew a conclusion” with “no analysis of facts or the law to indicate that that was anything illegal.”
Seeley stated that he had been granted permission by the District Attorney to destroy the evidence, that he did not did paperwork and that he had the incident “on record” while Canton Borough President Dave Groover said that he was told “by other police officers” that the officer has to be present, no substances could be with the evidence and that those destroying it were supposed to be shown paperwork.
Seeley questioned if the white substance shown in the photo was in the bag was in the bag when he put the drug paraphernalia in it and said he was present while it was being destroyed while Groover claimed the Chief was not present the whole time but instead handed the evidence to employees, left and came back after it was demolished.
Raub pressed Schrader again asking where he thought illegal activity was taking place and when Schrader did not answer asked, “do you have any idea what you’re even doing or are you just showing your obvious bias again?”
Schrader stated that he was “trying to come up with a politically correct answer” and that it would be an issue if Seeley wasn’t present the whole time evidence was being destroyed which he “didn’t know if that’s the fact of the matter.”
“You just stated you didn’t know but you still called to terminate the man’s employment, do you see what a moron that makes you sound like,” Raub retorted.
Citizens responded to Raub’s comments passionately, stating that they were “uncalled for” and Raub answered saying he “could care less” what they think.
Schrader stated that Raub was “not going to let me finish” and did not give another statement.
When asked why he feels false accusations are being brought against him, Seeley did not respond but Amy Seeley stated “I would say no comment” and added that other responses that the Seeleys have given to the accusations “are sufficient at this time.”
