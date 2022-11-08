Due to information provided to the Daily Review, the Guthrie Clinic has issued a correction concerning an upcoming COVID and flu clinic. The Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters will both be offered for ages 12 and up. Guthrie previously stated that the Moderna bivalent booster was for ages 18 and over. The clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tops Plaza located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre.