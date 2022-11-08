Due to information provided to the Daily Review, the Guthrie Clinic has issued a correction concerning an upcoming COVID and flu clinic. The Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters will both be offered for ages 12 and up. Guthrie previously stated that the Moderna bivalent booster was for ages 18 and over. The clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tops Plaza located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre.
Latest News
- Canton rolls over South to punch ticket to Class A finals
- NTL well-represented at PIAA State Championship cross country
- Wildcats win big over Montoursville, move on to Class AAA semifinals
- Barbara L. Judson Roloson, 85
- Abbigail Marie Sheetz
- Charles E. “Chuck” Turner, 90
- Richard Lynn Callear, 71
- Harlan M. Martin, 81
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.